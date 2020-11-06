Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.
News

Pilot fights for life after terrifying plane crash

by Kate Kyriacou
6th Nov 2020 4:23 PM | Updated: 5:51 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services are praising the actions of two neighbours of a property where a light plane crashed after they pulled the injured pilot from the wreckage shortly before it burst into flames.  

The plane crashed in a paddock on private property off Tully Rd in Lyons, south of Brisbane, shortly before 2.30pm.  

QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Mark Nugent said the pilot is a 24-year-old man who had sustained significant injuries.  

"He does have a head injury, some chest injuries, long bone injuries and some abdominal injuries," Mr Nugent said.  

"It's quite a significant incident and yes it is a very fortunate incident for him to be coming away with the injuries that he does have.  

Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news
Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news

Neighbour Aimee Andersen, who said she did not see the plane come down, said two other neighbours pulled the man from the plane.  

"[A neighbour] said she was watching it fly and then the engine just stopped and crashed," Ms Anderson said.   

"And then [two other neighbours] went down and pulled him out.  

"[They said he was] a young guy, alive, but not sure what his injuries are."  

The pilot was the only person on board.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are believed to be arriving on scene now.

It is understood the pilot is being treated for serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 2.30pm amid reports the plane had caught fire.

She said two crews were on scene.

Originally published as Light plane crashes in paddock south of Brisbane

plane crash

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        THEY’RE BACK: Show dates revealed for 2021

        Premium Content THEY’RE BACK: Show dates revealed for 2021

        News COVID cancelled our agricultural shows, but they’re back next year. Find out the dates here.

        Truck crash on Summerland Way, driver trapped

        Premium Content Truck crash on Summerland Way, driver trapped

        News Emergency services have been called to a crash south of Casino

        PICTURES: South Grafton Public goes purple for Jacaranda

        Premium Content PICTURES: South Grafton Public goes purple for Jacaranda

        Community Students got right into the swing of Jacaranda spirit at South Grafton’s infants...

        Clarence Canegrowers’ donation to help save lives

        Premium Content Clarence Canegrowers’ donation to help save lives

        News Clarence Canegrowers Association have given their support to help save lives by...