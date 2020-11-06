Pilot fights for life after terrifying plane crash

A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.

A light plane has crashed and caught fire in a paddock.

Emergency services are praising the actions of two neighbours of a property where a light plane crashed after they pulled the injured pilot from the wreckage shortly before it burst into flames.

The plane crashed in a paddock on private property off Tully Rd in Lyons, south of Brisbane, shortly before 2.30pm.

QAS Senior Operations Supervisor Mark Nugent said the pilot is a 24-year-old man who had sustained significant injuries.

"He does have a head injury, some chest injuries, long bone injuries and some abdominal injuries," Mr Nugent said.

"It's quite a significant incident and yes it is a very fortunate incident for him to be coming away with the injuries that he does have.

Emergency services at the scene of a light plane crash at Greenbank. Picture: 7 news

Neighbour Aimee Andersen, who said she did not see the plane come down, said two other neighbours pulled the man from the plane.

"[A neighbour] said she was watching it fly and then the engine just stopped and crashed," Ms Anderson said.

"And then [two other neighbours] went down and pulled him out.

"[They said he was] a young guy, alive, but not sure what his injuries are."

#Greenbank - paramedics, including high acuity response are responding to a small plane that has reportedly come down at 2.33pm. More to come. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) November 6, 2020

The pilot was the only person on board.

Police, paramedics and firefighters are believed to be arriving on scene now.

It is understood the pilot is being treated for serious injuries.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said they were called to the crash at 2.30pm amid reports the plane had caught fire.

She said two crews were on scene.

Originally published as Light plane crashes in paddock south of Brisbane