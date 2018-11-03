Menu
A woman has been found shot dead in the state’s northwest. File picture
Crime

Tradie’s ‘sicking’ act with human bones

by Phoebe Loomes
3rd Nov 2018 11:04 AM

A TRADIE working on Sydney's controversial light rail project was captured on film joking and tossing around human bones in a sickening and disrespectful act.

The vision, obtained by Seven News, shows a supervisor employed by beleaguered contractor Acciona retrieving human remains during digging in the CBD.

The bones appear to be well-preserved major limbs, found underground outside Central Station.

After the footage was broadcast on Friday night, members of the public as well as heritage preservation experts expressed concern at the way the remains were handled.

