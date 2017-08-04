Light shines bright to end luckless season

RACING: IT WAS a year the Shane Everson stable would rather forget with many horses close to winning a race but coming up just short on many occasions registering a massive 11 seconds for the season.

And that's not to mention falls and injuries to stable apprentice Olivia Pickering.

But all of that was forgotten in the last race of the of the season when stable favourite Light Motion scored a last to first victory in the BM 55 1606m at Port Macquarie on Monday.

Prior to the race Everson must have been edgy because there is no doubt it had been difficult to make ground throughout the day.

Not that there was much Everson could do about it there is only one way to ride the six-year-old in this type of race and that is go back and try to time your run to perfection.

Pickering did just that going back to last and then getting on her bike after the 800m.

Once in full stride Light Motion quickly rounded up the field with Pickering making a bee line for the best of the track and it was all over for the opposition with the gelding going to the line to win strongly by a length.

The win was no doubt overdue for Light Motion which has finished in the placings at six of his last 10 starts.

Everson and Pickering will now be hoping the new season starts just as the old one finished.

The win also proved a tonic for part-owner Scott Braund who has not been in the best of health since his heavy workload over the July Racing Carnival but at least now he will have some time to count his cash.