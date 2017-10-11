Lighting up Jaca crowning night

SHINING LIGHT: Simone Smith with one of the many lanterns she hopes will flood through the crowd as part of the Jacaranda Queen Crowning ceremony this year.

SIMONE Smith is hoping that the queen's crown won't be the only thing sparkling on Jacaranda Queen Crowning night.

Lanterns of all shapes and sizes will float through the crowd leading up to the stage, and organisers need your help to make it happen.

"We want to make it something spectacular, something that's real eye candy,” Ms Smith said.

"But we need people to volunteer to hold the lanterns. The more the better, with lots of people it could look really spectacular.”

The parade will start from the Prince St entrance, and wander through the crowd while singers on stage provide an appropriate soundtrack, and anyone can be involved, especially kids.

"We have 30-40 lanterns already made, but can get more if there's demand, but you can make your own by all means,” Ms Smith said.

"There's a Youtube video on how to create a lantern on the Jacranda Festival Facebook page.”

Ms Smith said the parade was part of creating more community involvement and culture in the parade, and will add to other breaks in the traditional ceremony.

"There will also be musical numbers alongside the dancing, as well as the floral crown workshop that is happening on the side,” she said.

"It's about adding a bit more different culture to the event, and making it something that's stimulating, and not just the people on stage.”

Ms Smith said that if the event was popular enough it could be spun off into it's own separate Jacaranda event in the future.