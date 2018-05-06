Lightning aim to strike at home for first win

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - MAY 06: during Caitlin Bassett of the Lightning shoots during the round two Super Netball match between the Firebirds and the Lightning at Brisbane Entertainment Centre on May 6, 2018 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Chris Hyde/Getty Images)

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lightning is yet to find its spark in the Super Netball season, but Caitlin Bassett has faith it will come on home territory.

The Lightning suffered their second defeat in as many games after they went down to a determined Queensland Firebirds outfit at the Brisbane Entertainment Centre on Sunday.

Despite starting strong, the Firebirds were a force to be reckoned with in the second quarter and dominated play to score 20 goals to Lightning's nine.

Gretel Tippett and Romelda Aiken were hard to contain and the hosts entered halftime in the lead 31-24.

Although the Lighting came out with renewed energy in the third and fourth quarters, the Firebirds remained one step ahead and held on to take the win 55-52.

Bassett admitted the Lightning struggled to stop the attacking barrage of the Firebirds in the second quarter.

"I think we relaxed a bit in defence, obviously when you have two dominant shooters like Romelda and Gretel it takes a whole seven to really defend them and really slow the ball up," she said.

"So, Geva (Mentor) had a bit of a tough time in that second quarter which I think was the reason for the score."

Although the Lightning remain win-less heading into round three, she was hopeful the home ground advantage of USC Stadium could prove the catalyst for the Coast to get into winning form.

"I think with the new points system catching up on points is really important for us but we are realistic about this season and what it means for us and I guess every game that we have is an opportunity to grow," she said.

"We should've learned some things last week but we maybe didn't so next week is a big one for us and we really need to come out and win.

"I think our first home game being front of our home crowd is going to be amazing and I think the support at Sunshine Coast gave us last year was one of the reasons that we won the grand final so to come back in front of our fans is really great."

Despite the loss, coach Noeline Taurua said the club's preparations would remain largely unchanged heading into round three.

"Our processes never change irrelevant of whether we win or lose, it's really looking at the things we've done well and how we can do it better," she said.

However, she admitted there were some things in particular her outfit would need to work on in order to turn the tide.

She said the Lighting needed to create more turnovers in defence and had contest the ball with more hunger.

She said the Coast coughed up too much "soft and unnecessary" ball, which was especially evident in the second quarter where Firebirds landed five crucial intercepts.

Bassett and Stephanie Wood proved strong when attacking the hoop with 97 and 94 per cent accuracy respectively.

But, Taurua said more ball needed to be fed into the circle.

"We put ourselves into really good attacking situations but then we aren't able to execute it to get ourselves past that next bit," she said.

The Sunshine Coast Lightning will take on West Coast Fever at home on May 12.