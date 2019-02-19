Lightning continue to build

SHAPING UP WELL: Cara Koenen at a Sunshine Coast Lightning netball clinic at the Caloundra Indoor Stadium.

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lightning continue to push the limits in pre-season training and Cara Koenen has emerged among those making impressive inroads, says assistant coach Kylee Byrne.

The Sippy Downs-based outfit embraced fitness testing last week and will undergo DEXA body scans this week in a bid to reveal how the side was progressing as the season looms ever closer.

Byrne said there had been plenty of stand-outs and was pleased with the group's efforts.

"We've had two months of pre-season where they've really hit their straps and put through all sorts of tests and heaps of training and this week was just seeing where they're at,” she said.

"We did this in November and it'll be really interesting to see what changes have been made and what gains have been made but also what areas we can keep pushing on.

"We did some fitness testing last week and Laura Langman has come back faster, jumps higher and is running further so we're pretty happy with where they're all at.”

In particular, Byrne said goal shooter Koenen had been among those receiving rewarding results.

"She is hitting her straps massively,” Byrne said.

"In the pre-season she's been very impressive and her testing results last week had her in the top three for everything.

"Lisa Alexander was up last week as Diamonds coach and really took notice of Cara and I'm hoping she gets the opportunity this year to prove it because she has worked very hard.”

Koenen has plenty of goals for the season ahead and is keen to earn more game time.

"With Caitlin Bassett leaving I think that opens a bit of a door for me and gives me bit of an opportunity to stamp my mark on the competition,” she said.

"So definitely getting on court but just broadening my horizons in terms of the positions I can play and also putting a bit of lean muscle on in the gym so I can hold my own out there.”