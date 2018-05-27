Menu
GOAL SHOOTER: Caitlin Bassett in action.
Sport

Lightning defeat Thunderbirds at USC Stadium

Steele Taylor
by
27th May 2018 4:57 PM
NETBALL: The Sunshine Coast have claimed a round five victory over Adelaide at Sippy Downs.

The Lightning beat the Thunderbirds 60-51 at USC Stadium, in captain Geva Mentor's 150th national league game.

Goal shooter Caitlin Bassett hit 43 goals from 47 attempts while goal attack Stephanie Wood snared 17 goals from 20 attempts.

For the visitors, Shimona Nelson shot 30 from 34, while Abigail Latu-Meafou bagged 9 from 12.

It was a solid performance from the Lightning, who claimed four competition points for winning and an additional four points for winning each of the quarters.

And after suffering three straight losses to start the season, the reigning Super Netball champions have clasped back-to-back victories to re-emerge as contenders this year.

The Lightning went into the match with added motivation, eager to do coach Noeline Taurua proud as she grieves the loss of her father Kingi Taurua, who died on Thursday following a battle with cancer.

Midcourter Jacqui Russell made her first appearance for the Lightning in the national league, replacing Laura Scherian in the second quarter while Cara Koenen had her first outing of the season, coming on for Kelsey Browne at wing attack in the final quarter.

But mid-courter Madeline McAuliffe left the court late in the match with a leg injury.

The Thunderbirds are yet to win a match this year.

More to come.

