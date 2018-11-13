Peace ready for Lightning season ahead

Sunshine Coast Lightning's Peace Proscovia has arrived on the Sunshine Coast and is gearing up for the commencement of preseason training

NETBALL: Sunshine Coast Lightning's new recruit Peace Proscovia says recent international experience and new leadership will have her steeled for whatever challenges may lie ahead on Super Netball courts.

The towering 29-year-old Ugandan was signed by the two-time premiers in September and arrived at USC Stadium alongside fellow newcomer Annika Lee-Jones yesterday to continue her induction to the club and begin pre-season preparations.

She's spent the past four seasons with Loughborough Lightning in the Netball Superleague in England and was excited to finally be settling in to her new home on the Coast.

Proscovia admitted it wouldn't be easy stepping into the Super Netball ranks come 2019, but wasn't scared to tackle the new journey head on.

"There's a great difference (between competitions in England and Australia) but being a player that has played internationally in the Commonwealth Games and the world cup it's a challenge that I can stand up to and I'm well prepared to face it."

"I always tell people the biggest challenge for me, or any other athlete, is the strength of your opposition as you never know what it is.

"So, that's one challenge I know I can't anticipate but I'm also well prepared for it."

Standing at 193cm tall, Proscovia is expected to fill the goal-shooting shoes of Caitlin Bassett who left to join Giants in 2019.

Although yet to experience the Australian game, Proscovia was confident it would be a smooth transition.

Having Noeline Taurua as her coach was something she hoped would take her game to new heights too.

"I don't think it will take me a while to get (used to the competition) because I'm blessed to have a sweet coach and someone that holds me like her own daughter," she said.

"When you have such people to train you, you are well prepared."

Proscovia said she was hungry to succeed in her new role and was known to fine-tune her skills by shooting more than 700 goals each day.

"When the going gets tough you have to push yourself, and as a shooter you cannot just sit down and sleep," she said.

"The truth is I chuck more than that sometimes when I'm highly devoted.

"Determinedness is the key to success and I believe it has earned me to where I am today."

Lee-Jones, who joined the Lightning from West Coast Fever, was keen to get pre-season under way this week.

The goal keeper/defender was hopeful she could help fill the large hole the departure of Geva Mentor has left in the squad.

"It was difficult (to leave Fever), but I just saw this as a new opportunity and something different and the coaching staff, players and team are just world standard so it's going to be a great season," she said.

"It's (pre-season) going to be very tough but there will be a lot to learn and my game will evolve even more."