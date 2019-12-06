Menu
Carly Leeson of Melbourne Renegades bowling during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match between the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at Junction Oval, in Melbourne, Saturday, November 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair)
Cricket

Lightning Leeson gunning for WBBL grand final berth

Mitchell Keenan
, mitchell.keenan@dailyexaminer.com.au
6th Dec 2019 5:00 PM
CRICKET: Clarence Valley product Carly Leeson will be aiming for a Women’s Big Bash League grand final spot when her Melbourne Renegades come up against Brisbane Heat tomorrow.

The Renegades booked their spot in the finals with a late surge of wins to finish just two points above Leeson’s former side, Sydney Sixers.

Brisbane finished on top of the table for the 2019 season, level on points with the Adelaide Strikers, but the Renegades held their own against the minor premiers with a win a piece so far this year.

Carly Leeson of Melbourne Renegades laments a near miss during the Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) match between the Melbourne Stars and the Melbourne Renegades at Junction Oval, in Melbourne, Saturday, November 30, 2019. (AAP Image/Hamish Blair)
A six-wicket win at Allan Border Field is a promising sign for the Renegades who will play at the same venue in the semi-final today.

Leeson made the move from the Sixers to the Renegades at the start of the season and has seen twice as many games in half as much time with the Victorian club.

The talented seamer has been playing her part in the charge with a number of wickets and one of the lowest economy rates among her teammates with an average of 5.50 runs given up per over.

The winner of the Heat and Renegades will take on the Adelaide Strikers or the Perth Scorchers on Sunday at 1.40pm.

GAME DAY: Watch Leeson’s Renegades take on Brisbane Heat live from 1.50pm tomorrow on ABC, Fox Sports and Kayo.

