Lightning strike sparks fire that destroys century-old house

Andrew Korner
by
9th Oct 2018 1:50 PM | Updated: 6:27 PM
A LIGHTNING strike is believed to have triggered a blaze that destroyed a century-old house being used for storage on a property west of Ipswich overnight.

Residents of the Prenzlau property told firefighters they saw a lightning strike hit a tree moments before the old timber house on Court Avenue went up in flames at about 5.20pm.

Several crews of firefighters from Lowood and Marburg had to call on a water tanker to fight the fire, but the building was already well involved by the time they arrived, and there was no salvaging the structure or its contents.

Nobody was injured in the fire.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Service Acting Inspector Bradd Jeffs said the owners were home when they heard the clap of thunder.

"They saw a big strike out towards a tree, then went out to have a look and noticed smoke and flames coming out of the shed," Mr Jeffs said.

"It's one of the original little farm houses out there - an old 8m by 8m farm house that is about 100 years old."

Fire investigators will return to the site today, however there are not believed to be any suspicious circumstances at play.

