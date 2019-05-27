Lightning strikes at electric new home stadium

LET'S GO TEAM: At USC Stadium on Saturday night to cheer on the Sunshine Coast Lightning are Maggie Ford and Ella Campbell.

LET'S GO TEAM: At USC Stadium on Saturday night to cheer on the Sunshine Coast Lightning are Maggie Ford and Ella Campbell. Patrick Woods

SUNSHINE Coast Lightning's aim to electrify the new-look USC Stadium and to transform it into a fortress got off to the perfect start on Saturday night.

The Lightning were too good for the Giants, winning 72-61 in the first encounter at the stadium since a $9 million redevelopment.

Coach Noeline Taurua said the prospect of playing in front of an additional 1000 fans had created its own unique challenges in the lead-up to the Suncorp Super Netball clash.

"There was also a lot of excitement and anxiety around the hype of the redevelopment," she said.

"Just coming in and settling ourselves. (But) it was just amazing ... knowing we had an extra 1000 people here." Taurua said everyone associated with the Lightning took great pride in knowing they played a part in creating a new stadium on the Sunshine Coast.

"It was something we actually spoke about in the change room prior to coming out," she said.

"That the team had involvement in the stadium and the development in the stadium but also, two, that we wanted to put a performance out there that we would be really proud about."

Lightning wing attack Laura Scherian paid tribute to the thousands who were there on Saturday night.

"(The crowd) was amazing," she said.

"It was so good to be here for our first real home game, with an extra thousand seats out there and the cowbells going."