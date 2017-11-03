News

Lightning strikes fire in Valley

NPWS and RFS are working on containing a fire near Dalmorton.
by Caitlan Charles

MOTHER nature may have caused issues for Clarence Valley fire fighters over night near Dalmorton.

Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service has confirmed that local National Parks and Wildlife Service and RFS are in the process of controlling a fire that broke out in a remote part of of the Clarence Valley.

The Joebill Rd, Marara fire started yesterday, Clarence RFS operations Brett Ryan said the fire is believed to have started from a lightning strike.

Mr Ryan said the fire is in fairly inaccessible country, making it difficult for crews to access.

"We've got identified containment lines, we're pulling plans and strategies in place to contain it," he said.

This is one of three fires burning in the Clarence Valley currently.

The Raspberry Gully fire near Coaldale is burning on private property according to Mr Ryan, with no homes under threat.

The third fire is burning across about 41ha on Barretts Creek Rd, Barretts Creek.

RFS and NPWS are working to contain both fires, and are listed as being controlled on Fires Near Me.

Grafton Daily Examiner
