LIGHTNING STRIKES TWICE: Chard puts Tucabia in box seat

BRAD Chard struck twice to put Ulmarra Hotel Tucabia-Copmanhurst in an ideal position in their opening round clash of the 2020-21 GDSC Premier League season.

In a replay of the major semi-final which eventuated in South Services being handed the 2019-20 title, the hosts posted 176 at Ulmarra Showground before their captain led from the front with the new ball.

Chard (2 for 8 off 5) knocked over Tom Kroehnert's poles without scoring with the fourth ball of the innings, and soon after had Anthony Dickson (1) trapped in front. Taine Riley (1 for 6 off 4) also chimed in to have Souths reeling at 3 for 25.

Earlier Matt Pigg (37 off 43) opened the batting to top score for Tucabia with support from Tim Bultitude (20 off 92), Bob McKenzie (29 off 61) and a quickfire 34 off 33 from new recruit, Andrew Ellis, who has moved across from Coutts Crossing.

Chris Cleaver (4 for 57 off 22) took regular wickets for Souths to start where he left off as the competition's leading wicket taker last season when he claimed 38 scalps. Youngster Matt Dalton (2 for 37 off 11) also enjoyed a productive day with the ball.

Souths will resume next week with captain Dylan Cleaver (6* off 42) and brother Chris Cleaver (4* off 21) leading the resistance. Should they put up a fight, the 10th wicket partnership between Chard (14 off 20) and Layton Pigg (9* off 22) which added 23 runs to Tucabia's total could prove decisive.

Meanwhile Brothers Clocktower Hotel are poised to take first innings points in round one with a highly competitive total of 9 for 243 against GDSC Easts/Jacaranda Hotel Westlawn at McKittrick Park. Details not available at time of publication.

