Warren Gavenlock at the Country Championships qualifying heat moved from Coffs Harbour to Grafton's Clarence River Jockey Club on Thursday, February 20.
Lightning strikes twice for Gavenlock

Geoff Newling, sport@dailyexaminer.com.au
3rd Mar 2020 5:45 PM
RACING :GUS Lightning struck at Grafton today.

The Warren Gavenlock grey gelding, big enough to put in your boot (car) as described by his trainer Warren Gavenlock to Sky Thoroughbred Central before today’s $22,000e Gateway Lifestyle Village Grafton Maiden Handicap (1106m), finished powerfully to beat fellow Coffs Harbour-trained gelding Kingoftheharbour (Aiden St Vincent).

Gavenlock was delighted his “little champion” finished well to post his first win in 13 starts.

“We have had a lot of fun with him,” he told Sky Thoroughbred Central after the victory.

Gavenlock believes “keeping him fresh” is the key to Gus Lightning’s success after seventh at Tamworth last start.

