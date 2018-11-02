Lights, drama, super overs: Night cricket goes to the wire

FIT AND FIRING: Brayden Pardoe lets fly with a delivery during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between Tucabia-Copmanhurst and Coutts Crossing.

CRICKET: From blackouts to a super over, it was a Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash that had it all, but at the end of the night it was Tucabia-Copmanhurst Clarence Valley Pest Control who relished in the spoils.

But according to captain Dan Cootes, it was a win that should have come much easier for the side.

Chasing down a total of 104 set by Coutts Crossing - after they had to battle through a period without lights - Tucabia appeared to be cruising to victory at 2-60.

It had been a resuscitation effort led by Jaye Yardy (27) and Tim Bultitude (36) after the Tucabia side had lost their openers in consecutive overs and were struggling at 2-1.

"We had a really bad start at two for one, so for them to rebuild the innings and get us to 50 or 60 was a massive effort,” Cootes said.

When Yardy fell caught and bowled to Brenden Cotten, Coutts appeared to get a sniff of victory, but that was again extinguished by the free-flowing strokeplay of Brayden Pardoe (21) who put on another 30-run stand with Bultitude.

But three quick wickets in the final two overs soon had Tucabia reeling, with Coutts managing to hold them to 6-104 to send the clash into a tiebreaker super over.

"I was a bit unhappy that we put ourselves under pressure at the end there,” Cootes said.

"We were cruising and the main thing we didn't want to do was lose wickets in clumps but that hurt us at the end. It could not have been tighter than that.”

After having led the way with the ball in the innings, Coutts Crossing captain Andrew McLachlan (2 for 13 off 8) took the ball for the super over and finished with a wicket and eight runs in the six balls. It was also Cootes who took the pressure of the super over on his shoulders, and managed to keep the Coutts Crossing batsmen to only singles to win the clash by three runs.

"I have never been in a super over before. She was a nail biter that's for sure,” Cootes said.

"It would have been good to get a result in the regular time and not put the pressure on us but it is what it is. We didn't want to bowl too quick (in the super over), as the old adage goes, the quicker they are the quicker it comes off the bat. We wanted to make them try to hit it and just set the field for that.

"It worked out for us in the end. Bloody oath we're happy to get away with the win.”

It had been opener Brenden Cotten (27) who led the way with the bat for Coutts after working into his innings. Cotten worked well with opening partner Bill North (15) and later Nick Wood (26) before bad light halted play midway through the Coutts innings.

The lights at McKittrick Park are operated through an American third party and technical difficulties halted play for more than 30 minutes before Coutts Crossing resumed the innings with four overs left to bat. Opening bowler Tyson Blackadder (2 for 15 off 4) and Cootes (2 for 18 off 4) led the way with the ball for Tucabia.

"We have got a young team again with a few new blokes filtering through the line up so this is a real confidence boost for them,” Cootes said.

"We're usually a bit ordinary at the start of the season, but we have one of the stronger teams we have had in a while and we're looking to build upon that.”

SCOREBOARD

Clarence River Cricket Association

CLEAVERS NIGHT COMPETITION

Round 2

TUCABIA COPMANHURST v COUTTS CROSSING

At McKittrick Park

Toss: Coutts Crossing

Coutts Crossing 1st Innings

B North b Anderson 15

B Cotten run out 27

A McLachlan c Pigg b Howard 4

R Cotten c Dougherty b Cootes 4

N Wood c Bultitude b Pardoe 26

N Daniels c Cootes b Blackadder 0

N O'Connell b Blackadder 0

A Bailey b Cootes 0

H Woods not out 4

D Ensby not out 1

Extras (b 2, lb 4, w 13, nb 4) 23

EIGHT wickets for 104

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-36(B North) 2-51(A McLachlan) 3-60(R Cotten) 4-75(B Cotten) 5-85(N Daniels) 6-87(N O'Connell) 7-88(A Bailey) 8-100(N Wood)

Bowling: BR Pardoe 4-0-14-0, TJ Blackadder 4-0-15-2(3w), LC Pigg 3-0-12-0(4w), JR Anderson 4-0-23-1, AJ Howard 1-0-16-1(4nb, 6w), DJ Cootes 4-0-18-2

Tucabia Copmanhurst 1st Innings

B Ryan c R Cotten b Ensby 1

MJ Dougherty c R Cotten b Woods 0

J Yardy c & b B Cotten 27

T Bultitude c R Cotten b Wood 36

BR Pardoe st R Cotten b McLachlan 21

JP O'Hara c & b McLachlan 0

TJ Blackadder not out 1

DJ Cootes not out 3

Extras (b 3, lb 1, w 11, nb 0) 15

SIX wickets for 104

Overs: 20

FoW: 1-1(MJ Dougherty) 2-1(B Ryan) 3-60(J Yardy) 4-99(BR Pardoe) 5-99(JP O'Hara) 6-100(T Bultitude)

Bowling: H Woods 3-0-11-1, D Ensby 4-0-12-1(4w), N Wood 4-0-21-1, B Cotten 3-0-23-1(3w), N O'Connell 2-0-16-0(2w), A McLachlan 3-0-13-2(1w), B North 1-0-4-0(1w)

SUPER OVER

Tucabia Copmanhurst 1/8

Coutts Crossing 5