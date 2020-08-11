LIGHTS ON: Traffic changes at highway intersection

Progress on the roundabout connecting the Big River Way (former Pacific Highway), Gwydir Highway and Summerland Way (Iolanthe St). Photo Bill North / The Daily Examiner

NEW pedestrian traffic lights will be switched on in South Grafton today.

The lights located on the Gwydir Highway (Charles St) are part of the new Grafton bridge project.

Motorists and pedestrians are advised to pay attention to the new conditions, and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.

Transport for NSW anticipates the new roundabout at the intersection of the highway and Big River Way will be fully opened later this month.

For information regarding the upcoming traffic changes contact the community relations team on 1800 918 759, or email graftonbridgecommunity@fultonhogan.com.au.

For the latest traffic updates download the Live Traffic NSW App, visit livetraffic.com or call 132 701.