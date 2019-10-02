Menu
Lights out for Lower Clarence

Jenna Thompson
by
2nd Oct 2019 9:29 AM | Updated: 9:29 AM
LOWER Clarence residents were plunged into darkness overnight following another power interruption.

It's believed this is the second time a fault has occurred in the past few days, causing parts of Yamba Palmers Island, Iluka, Maclean and Woombah to lose power.

The latest incident occurred at around 6pm but the exact cause has yet to be revealed by Essential Energy.

Video footage captured on a mobile phone, which has since been removed from social media, showed blue sparks coming off a small section of what's believed to be the Yamba substation. A moment later, a bright burst of light showers the area and the street is plunged into darkness.

While the power outage was frustrating to some residents, others saw the positive side to an otherwise inconvenient situation.

"Can't get car out of garage but we have Stan on our phone or could have a pajama party with candles," Ken Withey said on social media.

"Take advantage of no lights people," Anthony Ellison added.

"Go check out the Milky Way! So cool."

Power to all areas was restored by 11pm that night.

