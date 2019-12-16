Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login

Xmas Lights Eggins St
Opinion

LIGHTS OUT: Where has all the Xmas cheer gone?

Bill North
, bill.north@dailyexaminer.com.au
16th Dec 2019 3:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ARE you feeling the Christmas cheer?

People could be forgiven for being a little distracted this year by more pressing matters.

If Christmas lights are an indicator, the 'festive season' has at least been shortened in many households, if not dulled.

With an eager daughter in tow, we set forth to check out the usual hotspots in the first weekend of December. To the disappointment of a rapidly less-enthused toddler, the flashing bright lights were few and far between. Instead, the many boxes annually raided to unleash their magic remained firmly packed in dark corners of wardrobes and sheds.

Subsequent drives revealed a few late starters among us. But on the whole, it does appear many did opt out this year.

Photos
View Gallery

In our street the fun has only just begun. For the first time in my life I've gotten in on the act, putting up a set of fairy lights inside and out. Two neighbours across the road appear to have also caught the bug. Young (mesmerised) kids will do that to you, I've discovered.

I've started very small. But who knows - if I add a feature each year, by the time my kids are old enough to think my lights fetish is an embarrassment, my display might be impressive enough to make an appearance in The Daily Examiner's Christmas Lights Map.

While the overall Christmas light count might be down, there's still some crackers out there. Check out the best displays of 2019 in this Saturday's edition.

More Stories

Show More
christmas cheer christmas lights christmas lights 2019 christmas lights map clarence fires festive spirit
Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Best times to hit the road this Christmas

        premium_icon HOLIDAY TRAFFIC: Best times to hit the road this Christmas

        News Looking to get away for the Christmas holidays? Here are the best times to start your journey and tips to avoid the traffic

        Courageous Cribb puts up a fight against the odds

        premium_icon Courageous Cribb puts up a fight against the odds

        Boxing The Grafton boxer fought valiantly under tough conditions last night.

        Clarence legend helps deliver record-breaking album

        premium_icon Clarence legend helps deliver record-breaking album

        Music The critically acclaimed album debuted loudly and proudly in the top position

        REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

        premium_icon REVEALED: Your first look at new hospital centre’s plans

        Health Take a look at the plans for Grafton’s new health facility, the hospital ambulatory...