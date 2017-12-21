LIGHTS UP: Where to see Grafton's best Christmas lights

'TIS the season to be jolly, with Grafton's streets bright with Christmas decorations and light displays.

While a number of regular favourites have chosen not to participate in the light show this year including two homes on Turf St and one in Bailey Estate, Junction Hill, there are still some strong contenders for best lights.

Out at Bailey Estate, the community is still flying its Christmas flag with many houses taking part in simple and extravagant displays.

Bailey Estate, Junction Hill Caitlan Charles

One house is blanketed with a nativity scene depicted on the front wall. It's impressive display can be seen from the entrance to the estate to leave marvelling at the hard work put by its owners.

Another house in Margaret Crescent. South Grafton has a magnificent display of lights timed to music and a little penguin on the roof.

On Armidale Rd, one resident has decked out a ute as Santa's Australian sleigh, complete with a trail of lights showing just how fast the jolly old guy has to go to deliver all the presents in time.

Where to find Christmas lights:

Eggins St, Grafton

Margaret Cresent, South Grafton

Vere St, South Grafton

Dobie St, Grafton (between Alice and Turf streets)

Knotts Close, Grafton

Miller St, Grafton

Armidale Rd, South Grafton

Fitzgerald St, South Grafton

Bailey Estate, Junction Hill

Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill

Trenayr Close, Junction Hill

Course St, Grafton

Hoof St, Grafton

Prince St, Grafton