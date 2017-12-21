Menu
LIGHTS UP: Where to see Grafton's best Christmas lights

Armidale Rd, South Grafton
Armidale Rd, South Grafton Caitlan Charles
Caitlan Charles
by

'TIS the season to be jolly, with Grafton's streets bright with Christmas decorations and light displays.

While a number of regular favourites have chosen not to participate in the light show this year including two homes on Turf St and one in Bailey Estate, Junction Hill, there are still some strong contenders for best lights.

Out at Bailey Estate, the community is still flying its Christmas flag with many houses taking part in simple and extravagant displays.

 

Bailey Estate, Junction Hill
Bailey Estate, Junction Hill Caitlan Charles

One house is blanketed with a nativity scene depicted on the front wall. It's impressive display can be seen from the entrance to the estate to leave marvelling at the hard work put by its owners.

Another house in Margaret Crescent. South Grafton has a magnificent display of lights timed to music and a little penguin on the roof.

On Armidale Rd, one resident has decked out a ute as Santa's Australian sleigh, complete with a trail of lights showing just how fast the jolly old guy has to go to deliver all the presents in time.

Where to find Christmas lights: 

  • Eggins St, Grafton
  • Margaret Cresent, South Grafton
  • Vere St, South Grafton
  • Dobie St, Grafton (between Alice and Turf streets)
  • Knotts Close, Grafton
  • Miller St, Grafton
  • Armidale Rd, South Grafton
  • Fitzgerald St, South Grafton
  • Bailey Estate, Junction Hill
  • Trenayr Rd, Junction Hill
  • Trenayr Close, Junction Hill
  • Course St, Grafton
  • Hoof St, Grafton
  • Prince St, Grafton

 

  • The Daily Examiner is interested in the story behind your light display. Share your lights with us by email at newsroom@daily- examiner.com.au and tell us where you are.

