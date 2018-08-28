'Like f--- I'm under arrest': G'bah woman caught for thefts

A woman has been arrested after an alleged theft at a Goonellabah store.

A GOONELLABAH woman has been arrested after she allegedly stole more than $1700 worth of property from a retail store in Goonellabah.

Police from the Richmond Target Action Group will allege that on August 26, a 42-year-old woman put 14 pairs of shoes, 13 handbags, four wallets, numerous pairs of underwear, jumpers, socks and pants in a trolley, and left without paying.

At 11am on Monday, the woman has returned to the same store.

Crime prevention officer, Senior Constable David Henderson, said she selected a large number of items and removed their tags.

"Store staff asked her to stay so police could speak to her, but she left," he said.

"Police arrived soon after and located her in a nearby supermarket, filling a purse with store items.

"Police advised her that she was under arrest. She replied, 'Like f--- I'm under arrest, c---'.

"The woman tried to run but was detained by police."

Snr Const Henderson said the woman was taken to her home, where a large amount of stolen property, worth more than $1700, was seized.

She was charged with three counts of larceny and released on strict conditional bail and will appear at Lismore Local Court in September.