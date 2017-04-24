25°
Lily steps out for showgirl competition

Jarrard Potter | 24th Apr 2017 12:24 PM
SHOWGIRL HOPEFUL: Lilly Weatherstone is one of this year's entrants in the Grafton Showgirl competition.
SHOWGIRL HOPEFUL: Lilly Weatherstone is one of this year's entrants in the Grafton Showgirl competition.

LILY Weatherstone has been a regular visitor to the Grafton Show since she was two years old, and this year she has decided to take the next step and enter the annual Showgirl competition.

Ms Weatherstone said it was an honour to be a part of the competition.

"I would like to meets lots of people and become a part of the community, and I'd like to be an advocate for the importance of agriculture in Australia, the Clarence Valley in particular, as it's one industry that we can't survive without,” she said.

"For the past 20 years I've been going to the show so I've got a history of going, and I just love that it's a family place that everyone can go to and I like that it's pretty diverse too, it's got lots of different entertainment, it doesn't just cater to one person, it's really for the whole community.”

Ms Weatherstone said this was her first time entering a competition at the Grafton Show, and was excited to be involved in the 151st year of the event.

"It's really important to me because I'd like to be an active member of our community in that way and the Grafton Show is something that I think is important to continue so I'd like to be a part of that,” she said.

"This is all a learning curve for me, and I'm excited about it and a little bit nervous, I'm not really sure about everything but I'm sure I'll learn.”

Ms Weatherstone said she felt it was important to promote the Clarence Valley's agricultural industry, something that she feels is an special part of her life.

"I just got married in march and my husband has a dairy farm, which has been passed down from generations so that's really important to me,” she said.

"My mum lives on a cane farm and my dad has always worked in the rural industry so I have an agricultural background which is really important to me.”

Ms Weatherstone said she's grateful for the support from last year's Showgirl winner, Tammera Connor.

"Tammy has been really good, we went to school together and she is the ambassador, so I've spoken to her a little bit about it and she has been really good and really enjoying her role now,” she said.

"For me, who is new to it all, I'm grateful for any help I can get.”

