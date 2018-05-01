Menu
Lily Johnson - most entertaining performer at Grafton Eisteddfod getting ready to line up again, this time in Maclean.
Lily's last minute secret to success

Adam Hourigan
1st May 2018 10:00 AM
DRESSED in bright pink with sparkles from head to toe, even before she steps on stage it's obvious Maclean's Lily Johnson likes to be an entertainer.

And before each performance, especially her favourite tap style, she has a secret to success.

"I actually run through the whole dance on the side of stage before I go on,” she said. "It helps me remember where I'm up to.”

Lily was named as the Most Entertaining Performer of the recent Grafton Eisteddfod Dance section, and will again strap on her dancing shoes to compete in her home town eistedfod in Maclean, starting on Friday.

"I have 10 solos, plus improvisations, as well as troupe dances, so probably at least 20 dances,” she said.

"I love the tap, I like the old style dance and music that (teacher) Miss Lewis does.”

The Lower Clarence Dance Eisteddfod will fill the Maclean Civic Hall with dancers just like Lily, competing to impress Sunshine Coast adjudicator Lyn Fitzsimons, who has danced and taught all over the world, including her former home of Scotland.

Novice sections start this Friday, with a large troupe section beginning Saturday night and running all day Sunday at the Maclean Civic Hall.

    Local Partners