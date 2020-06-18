Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Bundaberg Rum's new Bundy Sarsaparilla will hit the shelves in September in time for Footy finals.
Bundaberg Rum's new Bundy Sarsaparilla will hit the shelves in September in time for Footy finals.
News

Limited edition Bundy blend coming to a bottle-o near you

Geordi Offord
, Geordi.Offord@news-mail.com.au
17th Jun 2020 2:30 PM | Updated: 18th Jun 2020 7:35 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

NOTHING beats a classic Bundy and Cola or dark and stormy, but there's a new mix coming to the party.

Bundaberg Rum announced today cans of Bundy and Sarsaparilla will hit bottle shop shelves in September in a limited edition NRL pack.

The release will come just in time for Footy finals.

Late last year, the iconic beverage joined forces with Ice Break for their iced coffee milk flavoured with Bundaberg Rum.

Bundaberg Rum have been approached for further comment.

bundaberg bundaberg rum finals footy
Bundaberg News Mail

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        premium_icon Morning drinks lead to triple trouble for driver

        Crime 41-year-old will face multiple charges after being detected speeding near Corindi.

        DEX FILES: Fire guts grandstand at Grafton racecourse

        premium_icon DEX FILES: Fire guts grandstand at Grafton racecourse

        News A spectacular $200,000 blaze hit the members stand on the eve of the July Racing...

        Expert views divided on merits of subdivision

        premium_icon Expert views divided on merits of subdivision

        News A veteran councillors says he has never seen experts so divided over the merits of...

        Amputee dives into film festival debut

        premium_icon Amputee dives into film festival debut

        Movies Adam Bowes' film debuts at major festiva;