Whitsunday island’s $583m revamp gets green light

CHINESE tycoon William Han has been given the green light for his long-awaited redevelopment of the Lindeman Island resort.

Mr Han's company White Horse bought the island for $12 million in 2012, a year after it was devastated by Cyclone Yasi.

Queensland's Coordinator-General has approved the $583 million development, which is expected to be ready to attract guests by 2022.

Under the approval, announced today, the developers agreed to a series of environmental conditions including restoring any damage to the national park.

Construction on the eco-tourism resort is expected to start next year.

Plans for the resort include 169 villas, 136 suites and 20 apartments as well as restaurants, a golf course, airstrip and wharf.

More than 550 guests a night will be able to stay at the resort once it is completed.

State Development Minister Cameron Dick said the project would create 300 jobs on Lindeman Island and up to 420 jobs in the Mackay region.

The developer will have to plant new vegetation in parts of the national park that are disturbed during construction. .

"The completed resort is expected to generate $100 million annually to the Mackay region's economy and will create 300 direct full-time equivalent jobs on average on Lindeman Island and up to 460 full-time equivalent direct and indirect ongoing jobs in the Mackay region," Mr Dick said.

A concept image for the planned redevelopment.

Tourism Minister Kate Jones said the planned "high-quality infrastructure" would help attract visitors to the Whitsundays.

"We want tourists to enjoy the pristine habitat of the island, so the completed resort will utilise only around a fifth of the island with the undeveloped portion remaining the Lindeman Islands National Park," Mr Dick said.

"Lindeman Island is located within the Great Barrier Reef World Heritage Area and the conditions will ensure the natural environment is protected through improved water quality and new wastewater capture and reuse systems."