Lindsey impresses at Sydney Royal Easter Show

EXCITED doesn't begin to cover how Lindsey Blanch felt after taking home the Betty J Tupper Memorial Perpetual Prize for becoming the Reserve Champion Lady Rider in the Sydney Royal Easter Show's horse riding competition.

Just one week before her Royal Easter Show triumph, Lindsey also won Large Hunter Hack at the Show Horse Council Grand Nationals and placed in the top ten for the Lady Rider Class between 17 and 21 years.

Lindsey's mother Trysten Firth said after her success in Sydney, Lindsey was looking forward to competing locally at this year's Maclean and Grafton Shows.

"She really likes to support the local shows, it's where she started a lot of people have helped her over the years to get where she is today,” Ms Firth said.

"Lindsey is a fantastic sport, everyone knows and loves having her around. She is always smiling and helping people where she can. She will get her licence soon so will get a little more independence and she plans to help the next generation, she is very good with kids and likes to help and coach them.”

What makes Lindsey's recent success all the more incredible is that her faithful steed, Dicavalli Royal Gustav, affectionately known as Gus Gus, was a completely green horse to show riding when Lindsey first started working with the Arabian Warmblood three years ago.

"She has got a lot of family support locally, from myself and my husband and her step-dad, and we always believed that Lindsey has got something really special,” Ms Firth said.

"We always believed that she could do this, but we didn't know if she would at such a young age.

"A lot goes into horse riding at high levels, and we knew she would be up there, but we didn't really know she would take it out this year, so it was all mind blowing. It was an emotional win, and it touched a lot of people.”

Ms Firth said Lindsey, who is in Year 11 and studying by distance education through Southern Cross University at Lismore, works hard on her horse riding and training.

"Nothing gets in the way for her horse riding,” Ms Firth said.

"She is very dedicated and fits her education in around her training and competition schedule, which is really full on, but she gets all her school work done and has won awards for that as well, so she is a pretty special kid.”