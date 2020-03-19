LINE THE STREETS: Anzac alternative welcomed

COMMEMORATION: Calls on social media for individuals to take a minute’s silence on Anzac Day has been welcomed by some in the community.

WITH Anzac Day services across the Clarence and the country cancelled as the coronavirus pandemic continues to take hold, a social media campaign is urging Australians to still commemorate the day.

The Aussies and Kiwis for Anzac Day movement is asking the community to go to the end of their driveway on April 25 at 5.55am to share a minute's silence.

It's a day that holds ­special significance for Suzanne Lofts' family this year as her father, Henry "Corky" Caldwell, who celebrated his 100th birthday on Thursday, was looking forward to participating one more time.

"We've celebrated Anzac Day with Dad for a very long time," Ms Lofts said.

"We always go to the Wooli dawn service and then we go to the march in Grafton.

"He just totally looks forward to the whole event, he lays a wreath on behalf of his brothers who both passed away and he just looks forward to the gathering, to the family because all the grandkids try to come to celebrate with him."

Henry 'Corky' Caldwell looks forward to the Anzac Day service every year.

Ms Lofts loved the idea of bringing the community together, while separate, to commemorate the day.

"I think it would be absolutely awesome if people did it.

"At least it's something, a bit of a sign of respect."

Those sentiments were echoed by Harwood's Helen Briscoe, who has helped organise the Harwood Anzac Day ceremony for several years and welcomed the idea that the community could mark the occasion without putting people at risk.

"(Cancelling the event) it's sad but absolutely necessary.

"The more we can actually stop people getting together in the short term will benefit us in the long term," she said.

"The idea of everybody just quite quietly remembering or individually remembering is a nice one.

"I think that will help."