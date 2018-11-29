Inside Victoria’s Secret first Aussie store

US lingerie giant Victoria's Secret has opened its first full-scale Australian store at Chadstone in Melbourne. Picture: Victoria's Secret

AFTER years of enviously eyeing off bras and knickers in stores overseas, Victoria's Secret has finally opened the doors on its first flagship location in Australia.

The US lingerie giant unveiled its store at Chadstone Shopping Centre, featuring all the hallmarks of VS - sexy lingerie, pink and black tones, baby pink and blush striped bags, wardrobe-style displays, and footage of Victoria's Secret Angels walking the runway playing on big screens.

The huge space at Chadstone is similar in design and layout to the retailer's iconic location on New York's 5th Ave, with one in-store display said to hold 12,000 pairs of lace and cotton knickers.

Inside the first Australian Victoria’s Secret store, located at Chadstone Shopping Centre in Melbourne. Picture: Victoria's Secret

The prices are comparable to those in the US, taking into account currency conversion and GST, News Corp Australia observed. Picture: Victoria's Secret

About 1000 customers lined up ahead of the store's opening at Chadstone today.

The prime retail space features VS's key product lines including the top-selling Bombshell bra range, Body by Victoria, Very Sexy, Dream Angels and Victoria's Secret Pink - the younger-skewed activewear brand.

Prices are comparable to US (taking into account currency conversion and taxes), with the top-selling Bombshell bra, which famously adds a full cup size to the wearer's bust, selling for $A105.

Other offers including three sets of lace knickers for $55, and a free tote with purchases over $100 purchase (limited time and stocks apply) and 20 per cent off sleepwear.

Cindy Bruna, Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner and Alexina Graham walk the runway during the 2018 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show at Pier 94 in New York earlier this month. Picture: AP

Up until now, Victoria's Secret has only operated "mini" boutiques in Australia, which stock briefs, accessories and fragrances but none of the brand's signature bras.

Victoria's Secret has more than 1600 lingerie and beauty stores globally.

The Australian opening came about three weeks after the lingerie giant staged its annual runway show in New York, featuring supermodels Kendall Jenner, Bella Hadid and Adriana Lima.

Adriana Lima strutted the VS runway for the final time. Picture: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Lima announced her retirement from the VS runway after 18 years with the brand.

Victoria's Secret "Angels" Behati Prinsloo, Stella Maxwell, Taylor Hill, Lais Ribeiro, Candice Swanepoel, Jasmine Tookes, Sara Sampaio and Elsa Hosk, who wore the 1990s-inspired diamond-encrusted $US1 million Fantasy Bra, also strutted.

Victoria's Secret Pink — the brand’s younger line — has its own entrance next to the main VS store at Chadstone. Picture: Victoria's Secret

For the world's top-paid supermodel, Jenner, of the famous Kardashian empire, Victoria's Secret was her biggest modelling dream.

"I do one thing so much, which is the high-fashion stuff, and doing Victoria's Secret shows a different side of you that you don't get to show as much in other shows," Jenner, 23, who has also modelled for Chanel, told News Corp Australia backstage at the Victoria's Secret show in New York.

CHANGES AT VICTORIA'S SECRET

Victoria's Secret this week announced it had appointed fashion executive John Mehas as its new lingerie chief executive, hoping to boost its ailing fortunes.

Mehas will take over in January, replacing Jan Singer, who resigned with the brand under fire for slumping sales, idealised glamazonian femininity and reluctance to put larger and transgender models on the catwalk.

His appointment was announced as Victoria's Secret parent company L Brands reported third-quarter results with a net loss of $42.8 million compared to net income of $86 million last year.

Candice Swanepoel is one of the top-paid Victoria’s Secret Angels. Picture: AP

"Our number one priority is improving performance," L Brands chairman and chief executive officer Leslie Wexner said.

"Our new leaders are coming in with a fresh perspective and looking at everything … our marketing, brand positioning, internal talent, real estate portfolio and cost structure," he added.

"I am confident that, under John's leadership, Victoria's Secret Lingerie … will continue to be a powerhouse and will deliver products and experiences that resonate with women around the globe."

Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes. Picture: Getty Images for Victoria's Secret

Mehas comes to Victoria's Secret, the lingerie market leader in the United States, from Tory Burch, where he is currently president.

Earlier this month, Victoria's Secret marketing director Ed Razek provoked uproar on social media for telling Vogue that there was no need for transgender or plus-size models in this year's fashion show.

"No, I don't think we should. Well, why not? Because the show is a fantasy. It's a 42-minute entertainment special," he said.

Razek subsequently issued a public apology.