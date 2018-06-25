Lions star suffers ‘serious’ brain bleed

BRISBANE Lions defender Harris Andrews will miss at least the next two AFL games and is being closely monitored after suffering brain bleeding following a sickening hit from Jeremy Cameron.

Andrews was rushed to hospital in the hours following Saturday's 27-point loss to Greater Western Sydney, having copped an elbow to the chin from Cameron in an incident that caused uproar across the AFL.

He was released on Sunday night, with the Lions confirming he had a "severe" concussion with an associated small bleed on his brain and will be regularly monitored.

The club has been in regular contact with a neurosurgeon who will take another look at Andrews in two weeks - meaning he will sit out Sunday's away clash with Fremantle and their encounter with Carlton at home the following round.

"Our discussions with the neurosurgeon have been encouraging as they expect Harris to make a full recovery," Brisbane's general manager of football David Noble said.

"He will have a follow-up scan in two weeks' time, when we will know more."

Andrews, 21, needed four stitches to repair a cut on his chin but was said to be in good spirits once he returned to consciousness and even made an appearance on Brisbane's bench before half-time.

Harris Andrews has a small bleed on the brain.

He also approached Cameron after the full-time siren but took a turn for the worse later that night.

The diagnosis will potentially add weeks to the lengthy suspension Cameron was already set to cop for the collision, with the star GWS forward likely to be referred directly to the AFL tribunal.

Commentators have already pointed out the suspension dilemma for the AFL, which desperately wants Jeremy Cameron to be able to play on and help the club it owns, GWS, sneak back into finals contention.

It also wants to send a message that such reckless hits are not acceptable following a chorus of calls from footy greats demanding suspensions of up to six weeks for the Giants star.

Cameron never looked a chance of winning the ball when he came in from behind at a marking contest and collected Andrews, who was moving back with the flight of the ball in an attempt to spoil, with a raised forearm.