Lions fire up over more than barbecues

HEAR ME ROAR: June Mascord gets into the Lions spirit at the Lions Awareness Week display at Yamba Fair. Adam Hourigan

DEYANN McDonnell's 17-year association with the Lions Club came from a simple request for help.

This week she's asking the same request of people - to come along and help serve the community and be part of the local Lions Club.

"I am highly motivated still to be a part of it because I can help change people's lives and help serve people less fortunate than myself," she said.

The Yamba Lions Club president was part of a strong contingent of members, one even dressed to match their moniker, promoting the cause at a pop-up shop at Yamba Fair.

"We're trying to raise our profile in the community and show everyone what we're doing," Ms McDonnell said.

"We've got our history on display, which we're very proud of, what we're currently doing, which includes raising money for prostate cancer research, and what we plan to do in the future, which includes an expansion of our youth programs and exchange."

The Yamba club is 43 years old and meets twice monthly at Yamba Bowling Club and Ms McDonnell said their display was sharing a theme with a national advertising campaign.

"We are saying we are serving more than just sausages," she said.

"We have many projects on the go and what we do can really make a difference.

"I like to tell people we're just ordinary people doing extraordinary things."