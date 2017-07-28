Lions gather in Wooli

Wooli will welcome visiting Lions during the last week in July when the Grafton Lions Club, in conjunction with Australian Lionsonoz, will host the first cabinet meeting for Lions District 201N1 and its new District Governor Lion John Davis. Wooli was chosen as the venue because of a very unique Lions Club which started here in 2007 which was Australia's first online club.

On Saturday, July 29 Australian Lionsonoz will unveil a plaque on the new barbecue at Lions Park Wooli. Lions Clubs International celebrate 100 years of serving communities this year and Lionsonoz started here as a branch of Wooli Lions, 10 years ago.

Lions from all over the North coast and inland Northern NSW will gather in Wooli for the meeting. The Lionsonoz Club would really appreciate community support for the celebration in the Lions Park. A new barbecue has been installed by Clarence Valley Council. Local community members are asked to visit the park at 10.30am and witness a little piece of history in the making in Wooli.