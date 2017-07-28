24°
Lions gather in Wooli

28th Jul 2017 3:00 PM
Lions gather to celebrate 100 years
Lions gather to celebrate 100 years

Wooli will welcome visiting Lions during the last week in July when the Grafton Lions Club, in conjunction with Australian Lionsonoz, will host the first cabinet meeting for Lions District 201N1 and its new District Governor Lion John Davis. Wooli was chosen as the venue because of a very unique Lions Club which started here in 2007 which was Australia's first online club.

On Saturday, July 29 Australian Lionsonoz will unveil a plaque on the new barbecue at Lions Park Wooli. Lions Clubs International celebrate 100 years of serving communities this year and Lionsonoz started here as a branch of Wooli Lions, 10 years ago.

Lions from all over the North coast and inland Northern NSW will gather in Wooli for the meeting. The Lionsonoz Club would really appreciate community support for the celebration in the Lions Park. A new barbecue has been installed by Clarence Valley Council. Local community members are asked to visit the park at 10.30am and witness a little piece of history in the making in Wooli.

Yamba Public School goes digital

Yamba Public School goes digital

THE school has received a $20,000 Federal Government grant to help give students skills for the future

The kids are alright to vote

MILLENIALS SPEAK UP: McAuley Catholic College students Harrison Keene, Blake Carruthers, Caitlin Carter and Sally Atkin discuss lowering the voting age to 16.

McAuley students say their voice needs to be heard

Woman sought on outstanding warrants

SOUGHT: Tahlia Purnell, 25, is known to frequent the New South Wales north coast.

Police urge anyone with information to come forward.

Man wanted on warrant for drug supply

WANTED: Anyone with information on Callum McIvor is urged to come forward.

Callum McIvor, 38, is known to frequent the North Coast

Keep it simple, and just sing

The Clarence Valley Conservatorim will host a singing workshop this weekend

Nominate today and win $100 voucher at the sports awards

Clarence Valley BMX Club member Tahlia Marsh is representing Australia at the UCI BMX World Championships at Rock Hills, South Carolina, USA from July 23 to 29, 2017.

Prizes up for grabs for all Clarence Valley Sports Award nominees

10 things to do this week

Fence post splitting at the 10th Glenreagh Timber Festival at Genreagh.

Plenty of events around the Clarence Valley this week

Album a Fresh debut

HITTING CHARTS: Melanie Dyer is back at the Clocktower Hotel on Friday night armed with her new single.

Don't miss Melanie Dyer and her band at the Clocktower Hotel

Helping our oppressed neighbours one film at a time

PEACEFUL PROTEST: West Papuan Benny Wenda is the subject of a The Road to Home.

Plight of West Papua highlighted in film playing in Yamba

REVIEW: Bigger 10.5 inch iPad Pro packs power, fun

AFTER a long day at the office staring at a computer screen, sometimes the last thing you want to do is look at another device.

Elon Musk using anti-phone device at Splendour?

FILE - In this April 30, 2015, file photo, Tesla Motors CEO Elon Musk unveils the company's newest products, in Hawthorne, Calif. Tesla Motors is starting to build its electric cars with all the sensors, cameras and other gear needed to drive completely on their own when regulations allow the technology to take over that responsibility. The announcement made late Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2016, by Tesla CEO Musk marks the Silicon Valley automaker's next step toward selling cars that can navigate the roads without the help of a human. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

Did Musk use high-tech to protect his privacy at the festival?

Cartoonist Mitch Cairns wins Archibald Prize

A portrait of Agatha Gothe-Snape has won the 2017 Archibald Prize for cartoonist Mitch Cairns.

Portrait of partner capture renowned art accolade.

Princess Diana: How an Aussie's story made her cry

‘A tear rolled down her cheek’ ... Phil Williams tells his story to Princess Diana.

Phil Williams met Princess Diana on his 18th birthday.

Jonathan LaPaglia takes you inside Australian Survivor s2

Jonathan LaPaglia in a scene from season two of Australian Survivor.

Strategy plays key role as castaways seek to make savvy moves.

Bachelor Recap: Matty’s stunning public rejection

Chic.

Last night we saw humiliation at its best

NZ anchor drops F-bomb live on air

Veteran news anchor Eric Young has been caught uttering an expletive.

Veteran NZ newsreader swears on live television

Fashionable Village Lifestyle

8 Coldstream Street, Ulmarra 2462

Commercial Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous ... $299,000

Beautifully located in the budding river hamlet of Ulmarra is this gorgeous property oozing of old world charm, 8 Coldstream Street presents endless opportunities...

Lawrence Land at Great Value

30 High Street, Lawrence 2460

Residential Land 0 0 $110,000

Here we are offering an elevated 977m2 lot with an outlook over rural land and a wetland sanctuary within the peaceful riverside village of Lawrence. This parcel...

Large Family Home

5 Celtic Circuit, Townsend 2463

House 5 2 2 $473,000

This single level home is located within the popular Columbus Estate at Townsend. Schools, shop, day care centre and park are all within a one kilometre radius...

High On The Hill

60 High Street, Lawrence 2460

House 3 1 2 $369,000

Located high on the hill, capturing views in almost every direction, in the picturesque rural riverfront village of Lawrence, midway between Maclean and Grafton is...

Great Sized Family Home with Amazing Views

27 Church Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 2 $370,000

A fantastic family home situated in Maclean with superb river and valley views. The home is set back on the allotment and gains privacy from the established...

Great Family Home With Pool And Shed

27 Havelock Street, Lawrence 2460

House 5 3 4 $460,000

With room for everyone, this family home on a 1,550m2 parcel in the Lawrence village is certain to impress the largest of families. Being offered for sale for the...

Charming Cottage Oozing Sophisticated Style

318 Oliver Street, Grafton 2460

House 3 1 2 $339,000

Perfectly positioned in the heart of Westlawn, living is easy in this gorgeous three bedroom home. Striking the perfect balance between sophisticated style and the...

Low Maintenance Grafton Townhouse

1/6 Woodward Street, Grafton 2460

Unit 3 2 1 $269,000

An affordable neatly presented property situated in a sought after area within walking distance to the CBD. This townhouse offers potential to enter the real...

Exciting New Land Release

Lots 6-13 Off Rosella Road, Gulmarrad 2463

Residential Land 0 0 From $164,000

Located in the picturesque and highly sought after rural residential growth area of Gulmarrad where fresh family living and laid-back lifestyle give you the happy...

Spacious family home with views

364 Bent Street, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

This Masterbuilt home has many features to offer a growing family. Why would you build when it is all here and established? Just move in, unpack and enjoy. A...

Hearty food for cold nights

Boneless lamb shoulder roast with crushed kipflers.

RECIPES: Two tasty lamb dishes to try this winter

How one man made more than $20m in a land deal

Varsity Lakes

Sale, with GST added, shows as a $26.4 million transaction

Tenant: Let me rent, I'll fix your property and pay for it

Noosaville tenant Tony Conyers thought his tenancy was guaranteed until 2035, so he spent his own money on the property. Now he's been told he may not be able to stay for even one more year.

Renter spent $30k on maintaining, improving property over 17 years

TENANTS FROM HELL: See the mess left by evicted couple

DISGUSTING: Mess left by evicted tenants. Owner of the Mongogarie property Christine Beatty has been left at least $5000 out of pocket.

Couple were 'living large' while not paying their rent