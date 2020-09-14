Lions lock up top two spot on the ladder.

The Brisbane Lions flicked the switch in the final quarter against a gallant Sydney Swans on Sunday night at Cazaly's Stadium.

Sydney kicked the opening two goals of the final term to close the margin down to only two points before the Lions clicked into gear, kicking six of the seven six goals to claim the 11.7 (67) to 6.5 (41) win.

The win for the Lions locks them into a top two finish on the AFL ladder with Port Adelaide with one game remaining in the season.

They'll take on Carlton next Saturday night, with a win and a Port Adelaide loss giving them top spot on the ladder.

Brownlow Medal favourite Lachie Neale was well held throughout the contest, finishing with only 15 disposals and his teammates lifted.

Sydney finished with the top three disposal getters on the ground with Luke Parker (33), Josh Kennedy (26) and Jake Lloyd (26) racking up the touches.

Three players from each team finished the game with two goals to their name with Zac Bailey, Charlie Cameron and Eric Hipwood doing the damage in front of goal for the Lions.

For the Swans it was Will Hayward, Tom Papley and Parker who slotted two goals each.

The Lions and Blues will lock horns on Saturday night at 7:40pm at the Gabba where they'll look to make it seven straight wins.

Sydney close out their 2020 season when they line-up against Geelong on Sunday afternoon at Metricon Stadium.

Originally published as Lions roar to secure top two finish