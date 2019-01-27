Which new faces will make AFLW cut?

Brisbane Lions up and comer Paige Parker is hungry for a starting position in next Sunday's first match of the AFLW season against the GWS Giants.

The 23-year-old hopeful was the Lions' first-round pick in the 2018 draft after exciting recruiters with her outstanding season competing for the Coorparoo Kings and the Gold Coast Suns.

Although Parker's Lions career is only just kicking off, the young half-back had participated in the side's train-on squad for the past two years - something that Parker believes has set her up for a good season.

"Hopefully having that bit of time with the girls will help me out," Parker said.

"I knew a few of the girls before this year so I slotted in all right. It's been a really welcoming club.

"Training has been really tough though, a bit different to anything I've ever done before.

"I've just been trying to ask as much advice from the coaches and experienced players to get me on the right track."

Offering years of experience to the squad is new teammate and former Carlton captain Lauren Arnell, who joined the Lions as part of an exchange for Nicole Hildebrand.

"As one of the older players in the group, a lot of the reason for being selected was about my experience," Arnell said.

We've got quite a young group overall, so hopefully I can offer a little bit of expertise and leadership outside of our leadership group."

With 10 new players joining the Lions 2019 pack, Parker is hopeful she's done enough to make the squad for the first round of the season.

"It's hard to know if you're going to get a start or not," Parker said.

"It's very competitive within the group as well… there's so much experience within the ranks to choose from.

"I've just been trying to put my best foot forward and work at 100 per cent the whole time, which is all I can do."