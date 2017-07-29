Lionsonoz unveil plaque at spiritual home

ABOVE: The Australian Lionsonoz Centenary Project Committee (back row) Bernie Donchi, Hazel Pickwell, Ted Pickwell, (front row) Don McLeod, Lynne Mott, Yvie Kearns, Jeff Mott and Kel Kearns. RIGHT: Jeff and Lynne Mott cut the cake.

YEARS of hard work came together on Saturday morning when Lions Club members from across Australia gathered in Wooli to unveil a new plaque commemorating the birthplace of Australian Lionsonoz as part of the club's centenary celebrations.

Australian Lionsonoz is a unique type of Lions Club that cater for "grey nomads” and retirees who travel around Australia and don't have a home club, but wish to remain a part of Lions International and connect with each other online.

Started as a Branch Club supported by the Lions Club of Wooli, Australia Lionsonoz decided the barbecue at Lions Park Wooli was the perfect place to mark the 100 years of Lions Internation.

Australian Lionsonoz president Hazel Pickwell said it was a thrill for the club to unveil their new plaque.

"It's brought our club that much more together, after all the hard work of our committee to make this happen,” she said.

"The plaque commemorates the life of Australian Lionsonoz, we're eight years old now, we're only a young club but it's somewhere we can come back to, our roots are here, and hopefully we can all meet up here again.

"Yvie and Kel Kearns started the Australian Lionsonoz as a Branch Club of Wooli Lions Club, and it's great to have something physical. Usually if you want to travel you have to sign out from your club and become what's called a Lion at Large, and be away from the club, and people were leaving because of that.

"When Australian Lionsonoz started up it meant people could travel but join in on meetings online and meet up with other clubs on their travels. It means that for members, especially those that are retired, they can move off and join in anywhere, it's really good.

"The fact that you can travel and still remain a Lion is great, otherwise you have to pull out and then there's nothing to do.”