Liquor Act set to pass parliament letting police tip out mouthwash

THE NT parliament will debate changes to the Territory's liquor laws today, with the Liquor Bill 2019 expected to pass either today or tomorrow.

The new act will replace the 40-year-old Liquor Act and Attorney-General Natasha Fyles told ABC radio it would see the NT "shift to a risk-based licensing model" with an "associated fee structure".

"We're (currently) the only jurisdiction that doesn't have an annual licence fee for liquor licence holders," she said.

"It will also see greater powers given to police so they'll have the ability to search and seize and tip out products such as mouth wash, those alternatives to beer and wine that people use to get intoxicated and cause harm."

But Ms Fyles said police would only use their new powers to target problem drinkers.

"They're not going to, as you're leaving Woolies, ask you to show your bag of groceries," she said.

"This is about situations - and this is based on feedback from police - where they have identified people using multiple bottles of the product to get intoxicated."