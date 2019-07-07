Lismore ambush the luckless Redmen to hurt finals hopes

BURSTING THROUGH: Redmen centre Jayden Reti strains to break free of two defenders during Grafton's surprise 52-19 loss to last placed Lismore City on Saturday.

RUGBY UNION: Dismissed as impostors, written off as pretenders, Lismore City produced an out-of-character win crushing McKimms Grafton Redmen 52-19 at Rugby Park Lismore on Saturday.

The writing was on the wall for Grafton within the space of 15-minutes after Lismore ran in three unanswered tries.

The carnage continued as the home side piled on four more tries in the second half to all but extinguish any hopes of Grafton featuring in the finals series.

Grafton nabbed two consolation tries late in the contest but by then the game was well and truly out of reach.

As impressive as Lismore's win was, it simply reinforced you can't win footy games with several top-line players watching from the sidelines.

"They (Lismore) got off to a good start and we had to play catch up football which is difficult in the wet conditions,” an exhausted Redmen captain Jack Anderson said after the game.

"Some of the boys out there today have only played a handful of first grade games and tried their hardest. They didn't drop their heads and we scored a couple of tries late in the game.

"We can't go making excuses. Everyone gave their all and that's all we can ask... but that loss hurts.”

It will take a minor miracle for Grafton to sneak into the finals but according to Anderson there is still a slight glimmer of hope.

"Your season is never over, there's always a mathematical chance,” he said.

"I'm a big Chiefs fan back home (New Zealand) and they made the play-offs when they were written off.

"We'll keep turning up for training and keep working hard and if we can topple a couple of big name teams and other games go our way you never know.”

Grafton second grade side also lost to Lismore going down 34-7 in a dour contest.