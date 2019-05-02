Lismore band back to rock Yamba Shores

THE Billy Gudgeon Band hails from the Lismore region but will travel south this weekend to play in their Northern Rivers neighbourhood of Yamba once again.

Travelling and booking the East Coast of Australia, this urban country rock band is the result of when talent and experience come together to reach a common goal, a goal to deliver a highly energetic and memorable experience for every audience, an experience that will have them carving it up on the dance floor to some of their favourite country songs from artists such as, Keith Urban, Luke Bryan, Zac Brown Band just to name a few, and talking about the performance for months after begging for the bands return.

Together, their experience in live music is demonstrated by their appreciation of a set's progression, incorporating different instruments, techniques and acoustic sections containing tracks from a range of the top artists and crowd favourites, to allow shifts in intensity that keep things moving along interestingly.

For now, the band has plans to expand their gigging territory and promote tours, also looking at releasing a Single sometime in the future. So if you're looking for a band that is guaranteed to excite, knock the socks off and leave the audience wanting more, The Billy Gudgeon Band is the band for you.

Don't miss The Billy Gudgeon Band at the Yamba Shores Tavern tonight from 8.30pm.