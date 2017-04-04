Lismore clean up: CBD to remain closed

TUESDAY 6am: THE central block of the Lismore CBD will remain closed until at least Wednesday afternoon to aid clean-up efforts and the Lismore Transit Centre is now open from 7am to 7pm for free hot showers.

Lismore City Council cannot have cars in the CBD while dangerous equipment is operating and Council staff would also urge pedestrians to stay away if they are not helping with the clean-up so equipment can move about freely.



Council is now calling on CBD businesses to make contact if they haven't emptied their flood debris onto the footpath so Council can arrange skips to be in place.



"This will help us greatly… we can be putting flood debris straight into the skips and hauling them off the waste facility. It will save double handling and it is much easier for everyone involved," Mayor Isaac Smith said.



"We urge people to get in touch with us on 1300 87 83 87 to arrange."



Council is also calling on residents to fill green bins with rotting food and waste that is starting to smell and phone Council so trucks can collect as soon as possible.



"The clean-up will take time, but where there is rotting waste we need to get that off the streets and out to the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre," Cr Smith said.



"It may be weeks before we can get to all roadside pick-ups, so we really need to get the worst waste off the streets first."



Anyone who finds hazardous materials during the clean-up should phone NSW Fire & Rescue on 000 so this can be collected safely and taken to the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.



The Clyde Campbell Carpark toilet block and Keen Street toilet are both now operating.

MONDAY 12pm: AS THE massive task of flood clean-up and recovery continues, Lismore City Council is asking the community for help and understanding as the full enormity of the damage becomes apparent.

A council spokesperson said the council was prioritising cleaning and road access but the sheer size of the disaster wass straining resources, and mayor Isaac Smith said people need to be prepared for the clean-up to take a significant amount of time.



Cr Smith said 197 tonnes of waste was collected yesterday and it was estimated this figure could be upward of 10,000 tonnes once all flood debris and kerbside rubbish has been collected.



Traffic chaos in the Lismore CBD on Sunday has also made clean-up efforts challenging, Cr Smith said, and the CBD block was closed at 6am this morning to enable cleaning crews to do pick-ups unencumbered.

Cr Smith said council would issue a notice when the CBD block is reopened to traffic.



"This is the most damaging flood Lismore has experienced without a doubt - we have twice the amount of infrastructure we did in 1954 or 1974, and the water velocity was much higher, so the devastation is overwhelming," he said.



"If you have a spare trailer, any help collecting and taking waste to the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre would be appreciated.

"We also urge people to separate anything like food that could rot in the garbage and take this to the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre or place in a green bin urgently.

"The clean-up may take weeks and we cannot have rotting food and waste sitting on roadsides for that long."



Mayor Isaac Smith also implored people to stay away from flood-affected areas unless they were involved in the clean-up.



"Flood tourists are causing traffic havoc," he said.

"We understand it's very human to want to see what is happening in your own town, but the traffic volumes are hampering clean-up efforts.



"Please be aware that for some members of our community this is a highly emotional time.

"Entire homes and businesses have been destroyed.

"These people are trying to rebuild their lives and people who do not live in a flood-affected area need to be really mindful of that."



Waste collection and clean-up

Lismore CBD main block is closed to traffic while crews clear rubbish and debris.

Carparks around the CBD are still open.

Business owners can walk in to continue cleaning.

Skips provided in the CBD for rubbish.

Eighty NSW Fire Service trucks and more than 500 staff have been deployed for use in Lismore and will begin systematically moving across the city hosing out homes and businesses.

If you see them and would like something sluiced just ask.

Kerbside pick-ups in North and South Lismore began this morning.

Crews will start with major roads first and work outward to smaller streets.

Crews will need to block off streets while clean up takes place.

Rural kerbside pick-up to occur in flood-inundated villages. Dates not available yet.

CBD debris and rubbish clearing remains first priority.

Normal kerbside bin collections resumed this morning. Residents who were missed last week should place bins out for collection.

Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre will be open until 6pm each day this week.

All flood-affected waste can be dropped off free of charge.

Please place all rotting food in green bins or take directly to Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

Use household bins wherever possible but do not overload.

Residents are urged to sort waste wherever possible, even for kerbside pick-ups.

Separate recyclables, electronics, whitegoods, green waste etc.

Rotting food should be placed in your green wheelie bin or taken to the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

Bins that have been lost in the flood will be replaced.

Please phone 1300 87 83 87 to log your details.

The Lismore Revolve Shop is closed until further notice - likely to re-open Thursday.

Brewster Street Drop-off Centre is closed and likely to reopen mid-week in new location.

All school and botanical garden educational tours at the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre have been cancelled.



Pets and animals

If you have lost an animal or need deceased animals to be collected please phone the Department of Primary Industries on 1300 795 299 and log it. Council Rangers will then be deployed.



Water

Nimbin rural water supply is now restored. A boil water notice is still in effect for these residents, who should expect the water to be dirty for at least the next few days. Potable water is available from Allsopp Park.



Power

Essential Energy has reported that 590 people remain without power throughout the Far North Coast.



South Lismore: Power was restored to more than 600 people yesterday with crews continuing to visit every premise in the area to assess whether switchboards have been inundated with water or not. Essential Energy will continue to work with people to progressively restore power to the remaining 460.



South Gundurimba: Boats were used yesterday to restore power to 170 people with eight now remaining without supply. Essential Energy hopes to gain access today to areas where power poles and lines were washed away so that repairs can be made.



Essential Energy continues to stay in contact with those without power via text messages and Facebook and customers are encouraged to phone 13 20 80 if they need any further information.



Roads

Council is working to restore access on Blue Knob Road today and is continuing inspection of the road network to prioritise worst affected roads.

Inspection of major roads outside Lismore is approximately 70% complete.

Over 60 major defects identified to date (landslips, bridge/culvert wash outs etc.).

Inspections of minor roads or gravel roads will commence once major roads complete.

Ballina Road traffic lights are still out.

With Pacific Highway cut, traffic on the Bruxner Highway has doubled.

Bangalow Road reopened this morning.

Council is working to provide access to main routes as a matter of urgency for all people still without access.

For updates, visit www.myroadinfo.com.au.



Airport

Airport was reopened at 10am today. Rex hoping to start flights from Tuesday. Will update when confirmed.



Volunteering

If you would like to volunteer or would like some help to clean your home or business, go to the Facebook page Lismore Helping Hands.

This was set up by three local people and more than 4000 volunteers have registered to help with the clean-up.



Donations

Council is working to coordinate offers of goods and money.

We will advise when we have clarity on where to make physical and financial relief donations.



Flood Recovery Centre

The NSW Government is working with Council to establish a Flood Recovery Centre to assist people in the weeks and months ahead as the recovery effort takes place.

This will house essential services such as Centrelink and Housing NSW. More information will be forthcoming once location established.



Insurance claims

The Insurance Council of Australia has contacted Lismore City Council and advised that people with insurance in flood-affected areas who do not specifically have flood coverage should still make a claim as it may be covered under storm damage.

If people encounter problems with their insurer, phone the Catastrophe Event Insurance Hotline on 1800 734 621.



Lismore Library and Lismore Memorial Baths

Lismore Library and the Lismore Memorial Baths are closed for clean-up until further notice.

Mobile Library open Monday and Tuesday from 9.30am to 5pm in front of Lismore Library.

Goonellabah Library and Goonellabah Sports & Aquatic Centre operating as normal.

MONDAY 6.20am: LISMORE City Council have issued a reminder that the Lismore CBD will be closed from 6am this morning to enable waste collection.

"Having cars in the CBD block is hampering clean-up processes and causing safety issues. The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre will stay open until 6pm," a council spokesperson said.

SUNDAY 5.20pm: LISMORE City Council and other agencies are working round the clock to deal with the aftermath of recent Wilsons River flooding, which is the largest flood peak Lismore has seen since 1974.



Lismore was declared a Natural Disaster Area late on Friday and the Lismore CBD, North and South Lismore still have Evacuation Orders in place. NSW SES Community Liaison Teams will be doorknocking in flood-affected areas of Lismore today (Sunday, 2 April) to provide information and advice to residents.



Emergency Services are undertaking a full electrical, structural and hazardous material risk assessment in the Lismore CBD as they work toward issuing an 'all clear' for areas still affected by Evacuation Orders.



Local roads are being assessed for damage and prioritised as Council crews can get access but many residents remain cut-off by landslips, debris and collapsed bridges and roads.



Council has opened the last of the CBD floodgates this morning and all pumps are running. The river and basin is now at 7.4 metres and falling at a rate of around 150mm per hour.



Mayor Isaac Smith said Council would apply for funding from the Commonwealth-State National Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements (NDRRA) as the recovery and clean-up bill would most definitely run into the millions.



"The scale of the disaster is unbelievable. At present our crews are focused on getting water to people at Nimbin where the rural supply remains out and working to open major roads," he said.



"It is important that people understand this clean-up will not just take a few days. This will take many weeks. Right now the situation out there is hazardous with debris everywhere and many road collapses. We implore residents to use common sense in the coming days and weeks and not take any undue risks.



"Crews are currently assessing and prioritising road access, with the initial aim to ensure main routes to and from villages are accessible.



"We urge people to be patient and to pitch in with recovery efforts wherever possible. Help out your neighbours and friends, and lend a hand with cleaning and tip runs. If you are not helping with the clean-up, please stay away from affected areas. We can all help Lismore get back on its feet quicker if we work together."



Waste collection and clean-up

The Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre is open as normal and people can drop off flood-affected waste free of charge.

Kerbside pick-up will begin in the Lismore urban area on Monday morning. We will also do a rural kerbside pick-up in flood-inundated villages although clearing the CBD will be first priority.

Normal bin collections will resume in the Lismore urban area on Monday. Residents who were missed last week should place bins out for collection.

Residents are asked to please try and sort and separate waste as much as is possible, even for kerbside pick-ups. Where possible, separate recyclables, electronics, whitegoods, green waste etc. Rotting food should be placed in your green wheelie bin or taken to the Lismore Recycling & Recovery Centre.

Bins that have been lost in the flood will be replaced. Please phone us on 1300 87 83 87 to log your details.

Skips will be placed in the CBD for businesses to dispose of waste once the all clear for the Lismore CBD is issued by the NSW SES.

NSW Fire Services will be assisting to hose down businesses in the Lismore CBD. We will have an update on how this will be coordinated around lunchtime today.

The Lismore Revolve Shop is closed until further notice - likely to re-open Thursday.

Brewster Street Drop-off Centre is closed and is likely to reopen mid next week.

Water



Nimbin rural water supply is still out. The remainder of the water system is operating fine and residents can drink tap water in all areas, including those that remain inundated. For Nimbin residents without water, potable water can be accessed from Allsopp Park.



Power

There are still around 1000 residents in North and South Lismore without power. Essential Energy is visiting premises today to confirm whether there has been water damage to switchboards so crews can isolate those properties and get the power back on for those who have not been water affected.



If a switchboard has been inundated with water Essential Energy will isolate the property - the owner/resident will need to have an electrician assess and test the switchboard, make repairs and then issue a Certificate of Compliance of Electrical Works (CCEW). They can then call 13 20 80, quote the CCEW number and request power be re-energised. This is normal practice as Essential Energy do not have the resources to be able to fix the wiring/electrical issues at each individual property.



In cases where the switchboard hasn't been affected by water, but floodwaters have been present, Essential Energy will keep power connected to the property but pull the fuse on the meter box. This means that once an electrician has done a safety check for water damage to the wiring and an okay is given, residents can restore power themselves rather than requesting Essential Energy do it.



There are still several hundred residents in South Gundurimba and Bexhill who may be without power until Monday or Tuesday due to access issues.



Roads

Bruxner Highway is now open but people are urged to drive with great caution. Two B-doubles have broken down on the Ballina Street Bridge. Council is inspecting the road network and prioritising worst-affected roads with the aim of getting people access to a main route as a matter of urgency. Council staff will be updating www.myroadinfo.com.au today.

