Lismore doctor faces sexual assault charges

Dr Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore court.
Dr Glenn Allan Taylor leaves Lismore court.

FOUR fresh charges have been laid against former Lismore gynaecologist Glenn Allan Taylor today in the local court.

Wearing a black suit and a blue tie, Taylor appeared in person at Lismore Local Court this morning seated in the front row of the gallery supported by a loved one for the brief mention.

He faces two counts of aggravated sexual assault and two counts of aggravated indecent assault victim under authority of offender.

Police prosecutor Brett Gradisnik told the court the fourth charge, aggravated indecent assault victim under authority of offender, was laid earlier today.

Taylor was represented by lawyer Steve Spinks, an agent for Tresscox Lawyers based in Queensland.

Magistrate David Heilpern ordered a brief of service orders to be served by October 24 with reply set down for November 7 at Lismore Local Court.

Taylor remains on conditional bail.

