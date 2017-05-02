Lismore doctor faces 60 charges of sexual, indecent assault

TUESDAY 11.55am: ANOTHER alleged victim of Lismore gynecologist Dr Glenn Taylor has come forward to police, it has been heard in Lismore Local Court this morning.

Two fresh charges have been laid on the Richmond Hill 62-year-old, including aggravated sexual assault and aggravated indecent assault under authority.

He now faces 60 charges, which include 18 counts of sexual assault and 42 counts of indecent assault allegedly made on female patients.

Dr Taylor did not appear before the court and the matter was adjourned by Magistrate David Heilpern due to the new charges coming to light, for which a brief of evidence has yet to be lodged.

"My understanding is both parties are in a position where an extra period of negotiations is now favourable given these additional charges… (as) another complainant has come forward," DPP prosecutor Danielle Collins told Magistrate Heilpern.

"(However) the majority of the brief has been served."

Magistrate Heilpern ordered the balance of the brief be lodged by May 23 with the matter to return to Lismore Local Court on June 6.

Dr Taylor is excused if legally represented.

