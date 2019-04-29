Lismore feel full four-ce of Redmen's McGrath

OOH, AAH, ED MCGRATH: Grafton Redmen backrower Ed McGrath ran riot over Lismore City on Saturday at the Hay Street rugby fields, bagging four tries in a rampaging display.

RUGBY UNION: After a round three hiccup against Wollongbar, McKimms Grafton Redmen rallied to thump a hapless Lismore City side 53-14 at the Hay Street rugby fields on Saturday.

Lismore had no answer to Grafton's revitalised attack, led by a rampaging Ed McGrath.

The dynamic number-eight bagged four tries in a five-star all-round performance, wreaking havoc each time he touched the pill.

The writing was on the wall early in the contest when inside centre Dwayne Duke charged down a Lismore clearing kick to put McGrath over for his first five-pointer.

McGrath's second try had the crowd chanting "Ooh, Aah, Ed McGrath” as he left five defenders in his wake from 60m out.

With a mountain of possession and territory, Grafton went to the break with a comfortable 20-7 lead.

The carnage continued in the second-half as the home side piled on four more tries, including a double to hooker Zac Mason-Gale.

Redmen winger Luke Worthing also cashed in, scoring two tries and slotting four conversions for a personal tally of 18 points.

But it was McGrath who stole the show, proving once again he is one of the premier forwards in the Coopers Far North Coast competition.

"I think I've scored three tries in a game before but never four,” the rangy backrower said after the match.

"We got into a huddle before the game and talked about the loss last week and how it hurt us. Everyone was keen to make amends this week and it was a good feeling out there today.”

Asked about his side's willingess to spread the ball more against City and play what was in front of them, McGrath was quick to point out at times they still needed to stick to the game plan.

"It was a bit razzle-dazzle in the second half, which was enjoyable, but in saying that we still came up with errors,” he said.

"At times we needed to get back to basics and maintain our structure and I think we did that today.”

It will be a tough road trip for the Redmen next week when they take on a red-hot Ballina outfit.

"Ballina has always been a good side and we'll need to be at our best, especially playing them on their home ground,” McGrath said.

Grafton second grade side also piled on the points against Lismore with a much-needed 36-26 victory.

Grafton's new-look President's Cup side struggled against Kyogle, going down 54-5.