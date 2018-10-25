Lismore man to stand trial for rape of six-year-old

A Lismore man will stand trial over the rape of a young girl.

Cathy Adams

AN INTELLECTUALLY disabled man alleged to have sexually assaulted a six-year-old girl will face a trial next month in Lismore District Court.

Lismore man Joseph Pappin, 23, is charged with two counts of sexual intercourse with a child under 10 and two counts of indecently assaulting a child under 16.

The Crown alleges that Pappin assaulted the girl once between 6am and 7.30am on August 15, 2017. He also allegedly assaulted the girl on a prior occasion between July 13 and August 15 in 2017.

The alleged victim was unrelated to Pappin.

Mr Pappin's matter was mentioned in Lismore District Court on Friday where his barrister Sophie Anderson indicated there would be an application for a judge-alone trial, without a jury.

"There's been some fitness (for trial) issues which have arisen," Ms Anderson told Judge John North.

The court heard Pappin had seen a medical specialist who was due to provide an expert report to the court on Pappin's psychiatric condition.

"Effectively I understand it will say that he is fit (for trial) but some accomodations will need to be made," Ms Anderson said.

Ms Anderson said she expected once the report was finalised that she would make an application for a judge-alone trial.

Judge North adjourned the matter to return next Thursday, November 1, to Lismore District Court for a readiness hearing.

The trial is currently scheduled to commence on Monday, November 5.

Pappin is currently on bail. He is excused from appearing on the next occasion.