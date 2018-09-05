Menu
Lismore spiritual healer Serge Isaac Benhayon is suing Esther Mary Rockett for defamation.
News

Lismore spiritual healer sues for defamation

by Margaret Scheikowski, AAP
4th Sep 2018 2:19 PM

A LISMORE spiritual healer, Serge Isaac Benhayon, is suing a former client saying she defamed him in a lengthy blog portraying him as the leader of a socially harmful cult who indecently touched her in his treatment room.

A former tennis coach, Mr Benhayon, is suing former acupuncturist Esther Mary Rockett over her November 2014 blog, two comments she later made on the blog, and 17 tweets.

In the NSW Supreme Court on Tuesday, his barrister Kieran Smark SC opened his case to the four-person jury highlighting some of Ms Rockett's quotes including: "My claim that Benhayon is a sexual predator is not false".

-AAP

