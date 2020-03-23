Menu
Stock photo of a QLD hospital Fever Clinic.
NSW fever clinics see boost in patients

Rebecca Fist
23rd Mar 2020 10:30 AM
NORTH Coast fever clinics are experiencing an increase in patients looking to be tested for COVID-19 according to the local health district boss.

Northern NSW Local Health District Chief Executive Wayne Jones has dissuaded people who are not in high-risk groups from attending clinics at Tweed and Lismore hospitals, in an interview with ABC North Coast on Monday.

"At the Tweed and Lismore fever clinics we are seeing a steady but stable increase of patients," Mr Jones said.

"We do stress those clinics are for people most at risk with respiratory symptoms or fever, those returning from overseas or in contact with a COVID-19 case, or people like health workers.

"It is vital these respiratory clinics are not overwhelmed with people we consider to be not in the high-risk group."

There have been no new detections in Northern NSW since late last week, while the number of infected patients in NSW has risen from 553 to 669 in 24 hours, as of Sunday at 8pm.

Mr Jones said restaurants and cafes were doing their part to implement social distancing measures.

"I want to stress to people, social distancing does help," he said.

"We know it's an inconvenience, we know it's a challenge.

"To really flatten that curve and save health services from being overwhelmed, we urge everyone to do their part."

