Lismore's veteran barber clocks up 50 years

Haircutting for Men owner Tony Darragh is thrilled to have spent more than 50 years cutting hair. Marc Stapelberg

ALTHOUGH he's been cutting hair for 50 years Lismore's veteran barber, won't be cutting his passion short any time soon.

Walking into Tony Darragh's vintage barber shop in the Magellan Arcade is like stepping back in time. There's a 1930s barber chair, plastic door curtains and vintage products like Imperial Leather shaving cream on the work bench.

Mr Darragh started his career at Bill and Audrey Stephen Hairdressers on the other of Magellan St as an apprentice at aged 16 and this month he clocked up an extraordinary five decades as a barber.

"It feels great," Mr Darragh said.

"I wanted to be a barber from when I was 12... and I used to cut hair as a boy at school at St Carthage's and Marist Brothers in the early 60s.

"I still love it."

Opening his own barber shop was a pinnacle moment in Mr Darragh's career.

"I've been in this shop for 35 years," he said.

"I still love being here and have no plans of retiring in the near future.

"Cutting hair is therapeutic and I love the people and meeting different people coming through town and exchanging stories."

Since 1968 Mr Darragh said he'd been through about a dozen floods.

"When it floods, the first thing you move in a barber shop is the chair," he said.

"It's a four man lift, I get it up on trestles.

"Once the water gets into the hydraulics is gets very expensive. I had to get it repaired once and it cost me $550 dollars."

Long-time client Dennis Kelly has been getting his hair cut by the Lismore local for the last 50 years .

"He's a great barber and the only one I go to," Mr Kelly said.

