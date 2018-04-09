LIST: 5 things coming up at Council

LEVEE POLICY

A draft policy titled Structures and Vegetation in Close Proximity to Flood Levees has been prepared. The proposed policy position is consistent with advice and conditions that have been provided to developers and residents for many years. The most common request for works close to levees is for decks and swimming pools. This policy will ensure consistency in Council's response to requests for works near levees.

According to council documents, the report states that many of the levee systems in the Clarence Valley were constructed in the 1960's and 1970's. The alignment and design of urban levees, particularly in North Grafton, typically accommodated residents requests of the time, resulting in a zigzagging levee (see Figure 1) sometimes located in difficult to access locations, including under verandas and stairs. In the first decade or so after the construction of the levees developments were often approved in close proximity to the levees which continued to hinder access to levees and potentially compromise the levee. Since that time Council, and its predecessors, have conditioned developments to ensure that these mistakes were not continued into the future. This draft Policy is the natural evolution from these development conditions, and will ensure that Council's requirements are immediately clearer for any resident considering works in close proximity to levees.

ILARWILL HALL

Council will consider the setup of a Section 355 committee for the management and revitalisation of the Ilarwill hall.

According to the council papers, the Ilarwill hall has been an under utilised facility with only one regular group being the Maclean Spinners and Weavers using the hall on a Wednesday from 10am - 1.00pm on a weekly basis until recently. With the damage to the buildings at the Maclean Showground, the Maclean Pottery Group are now also using the facility weekly on a Monday from 9.00am - 12 noon.

On 26 January the community of 27 residents held a long table lunch event at the Hall and have gathered interest since from the community to be more involved with the use and management of the Hall. The group intend to have further long table events every quarter.

It is recommended that Council support the community to establish a s355 Committee to manage the hall at Ilarwill.

FAT DUCK ROAD, WOOMBAH

Council has received a request for Fat Duck Road to be included on Council's Road Maintenance Register.

The recommendation is that

1. Council seek a contribution of $20,000 (in total) from affected landowners to upgrade 2 km metres of Fat Duck Road, Woombah to a Category 2 type road.

2. Council contact beneficiaries of the private water main that is located in the trafficable area of Fat Duck Road and request that the water main be relocated to the verge of Fat Duck Road.

3. Council add 2 km of Fat Duck Road, Woombah to the Council Road Maintenance Register as a Category 2 type road following the payment of the contribution as detailed in point 1 and the relocation of the water main in point 2.

4. The Fat Duck Road (west) be renamed to avoid confusion for emergency services with the Fat Duck Road located 180 metres further east along Iluka Road. Consultation to be held with affected property owners over the name change.

Council has considered requests for the maintenance of Fat Duck Road on a number of occasions (June/July1998, March/April 1999, May 1999, July 2000, August 2005 and August 2008). To date Council has resolved not to maintain Fat Duck Road on a permanent basis but at various times have resolved a sum of money to undertake "one-off” works on the road to improve the road surface. While these works were completed at the time the road has deteriorated over the following years.

FARMLAND AND PENSIONER RATES POLICY

Reports will be presented to Council the requirements of the Rates Farmland and Pensioner Policy. The farmland policy establishes guidelines for the General Manager and staff to assess applications for the re-categorisation of land to farmland for the purposes of rating.

Both council policies are due for review. There have been changes to the Rates Farmland Policy (transferring extracts from the Local Government Act from the Background/Legislative requirements section to the Definitions section and narrowing the definition of what is categorised as Farmland) and removal of the Attachment on Assessment Criteria as the criteria is a procedural matter. The revised policy (refer Attachment A) has only minor amendments that do not change the intent of the policy, but instead seek to add clarification of legislative and regulatory matters and therefore public exhibition is not required.