LIST: 6 things coming up at April council meeting

CLARENCE Valley Council will meet in Grafton on Tuesday at 2pm. Here are five things from the council papers that will be deliberated during the meeting.

1: GENERAL MANAGEMENT SIX-MONTH PERFORMANCE REVIEW

A mayoral minute from Mayor Jim Simmons outlines to councillors the General Manager's performance appraisal.

The current performance agreement is for the 12 month period to July 23. The monitoring review of the General Manager's (GM) performance was carried out by the Council's Performance Review Committee comprising Mayor Cr Jim Simmons, Deputy Mayor Cr Jason Kingsley, Cr Richie Williamson and Cr Peter Ellem at the Council Offices on March 27. The review was facilitated by Christian Morris, Local Government Management Solutions.

In the minute it states the general manager has performance predominantly, met or exceeded

expectation, with five reas identified requiring future focus. It also notes the visibility of the general manager in the community and in the organisation.

2: STRONGER COMMUNITIES FUNDING

Council will submit a range of projects for consideration for Stronger Country Communities funding, if which they have been allocated more than $1.6m. High priority projects in this round of funding include Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex, Rushforth Park, Ellem Oval (Upper Fisher Park) Lower

Fisher Park, Tennis Centre and Ken Leeson Oval.

Council previously applied for funding for Ngayundi Yamba Sports Complex, Rushforth Park, Ellem Oval (Upper Fisher Park) Lower Fisher Park, Tennis Centre and Ken Leeson Oval in the first round of funding.

3: SAFETY FIXES AT GRAFTON AIRPORT

A wide-ranging general manager's report to the full meeting of Clarence Valley Council in Grafton tomorrow will ask councillors to approve a budget variation to remedy the problems.

A Civil Aviation Safety Authority audit of the airport in November uncovered two potential safety problems, which required works to remedy.

One was a number of redundant concrete pads from the old lighting system which are on the runway area.

Council staff have estimated the cost of their removal at $14,900.

4: MACLEAN SHOWGROUND REPAIRS

A report advises of the current status of the repair works to Maclean Showground; seeks Council authorisation for the engagement of a builder to repair the Jim Thompson Pavilion; and requests Council's consideration for the replacement to the lower toilet block.

There is contention within the Maclean community over the last point, with community groups questioning the demolition of the current toilet block, with the insurance money planned to be put back into the further redevelopment of the other buildings damaged at the showground.

5: ANGOURIE HOUSE APPLICATION

Council will consider an application to alter a house at Angourie that has attracted widespread local community interest.

The DA proposes the construction of major alterations and additions to a dwelling at No. 5 Angourie Street, Angourie.

The original proposal has been modified twice in response to concerns from the local community and

Council officers about substantial issues of non-compliance with Council's planning instruments,

particularly Part Q 'Angourie Village Controls' of the Residential Zones Development Control Plan.

The issue split the committee vote last week, with two councillors voting against the plan.

6: $6000 COMPENSATION FOR ROAD RE-ALIGNMENT

The council could offer the owner of a 1162 m2 section of land off the Armidale Rd at Billy's Creek $6000 to fix a safety issue on the road.

The general manager recommends the offer, plus legal costs.1. Offer a compensation amount of $6,000 plus survey and legal costs for the area to be acquired.

The land to be acquired is required for the road re-alignment which will improve the safety to road users by providing improved road alignment and site distance.

The full financial implications for the council are:

. Compensation: $6,000

. Surveyors: $3,700

. Land title registration: $3,300

. Legal fees: $3,000.