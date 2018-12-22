Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Delicious coffee at the new Evolution cafe, Martin Street, Ballina. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star
Delicious coffee at the new Evolution cafe, Martin Street, Ballina. Photo Patrick Gorbunovs / The Northern Star Patrick Gorbunovs
Business

LIST: Opening hours for Lismore cafes and restaurants

JASMINE BURKE
by
22nd Dec 2018 12:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HERE'S a list of holiday trading hours for some of your favourite bars, restaurants and cafés in Lismore for 2018. Have any to add? Email us at news@northernstar.com.au

Augustine's Bar

Closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day

Banzai Japanese Restaurant

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Closed January 1

Benchtop Espresso

Closed Christmas Day

Eltham Hotel

Closed Christmas Day and Boxing Day

Eltham Valley Pantry

Open Christmas Day for lunch (limited place available, bookings required)

Fire in the Belly

Closed: Dec 23 - Jan 8 2019.

Flock Espresso & Eats

Closed Monday December 24 to Wednesday 26

Closed Tuesday January 1 2019

Gloria Jeans (Lismore Square)

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 26 10am-2pm

Open January 1 2019 10am-2pm

Goonellabah Tavern

Closed Christmas Day

Henry's Bakery Café

Closed Christmas Day

La Baracca

Closed from Christmas Eve & Christmas Day.

Takeaway coffees from December 26-Jan 5.

Reopening Jan 7.

Lismore Workers Club

Closed Christmas Day

Open December 26 9:30am-9pm

Open normal hours from December 27

Open January 1 9.30am-9pm

Mary G's

Closed Christmas Day

Open from December 26

The Bircher Bar

Closed December 22-January 14

The Coffee Club (Lismore Square)

Closed Christmas Day

The Loft Restaurant

Closed December 22 - January 8 (opening January 9)

Supermarkets

All Woolworths and Coles stores across the country will be closed on Christmas Day.

Liquor Stores

All Coles Liquor stores including Vintage Cellars, Liquorland, First Choice and Liquor Market will be closed on Christmas Day. They will be open on Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Most Woolworths Liquor stores including BWS and Dan Murphy's will be closed on Christmas Day

business christmas lismore
Lismore Northern Star

Top Stories

    Dazzling Christmas light display

    premium_icon Dazzling Christmas light display

    News People come from far and wide to experience dazzling display.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 6:00 AM
    Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    premium_icon Emergency doc haunted by ghosts of Xmas past

    Parenting A children’s emergency doctor has some holiday tips for parents.

    • 22nd Dec 2018 5:55 AM
    Year in Review: Biggest stories of April 2018

    premium_icon Year in Review: Biggest stories of April 2018

    News Take a look at what made headlines in April this year

    Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    premium_icon Grafton Bridge comes together, one giant bit at a time

    News Progress update on the new Grafton Bridge project

    Local Partners