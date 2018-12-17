Menu
Water over the road at the Lilydale bridge.
Weather

List of roads closed in the Clarence Valley

Caitlan Charles
by
17th Dec 2018 9:01 AM

List of roads closed: 

  • Rushforth Rd, Poley Bridge - water over the bridge. 
  • Kangaroo Creek Rd - water over the road. 
  • 15 Mile Swamp, Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd - water over the road. 
  • Geregarrow Rd - water over the road. 
  • McPherson's Crossing - water over the road. 
  • Kungala Rd - water over the road. 
  • Lilydale Bridge - water over the road. 

Roads under advisement: 

  • School Lane, Lanitza - use caution, water over the road. 

The Daily Examiner will keep this list updated throughout the day. 

