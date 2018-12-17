Weather
List of roads closed in the Clarence Valley
List of roads closed:
- Rushforth Rd, Poley Bridge - water over the bridge.
- Kangaroo Creek Rd - water over the road.
- 15 Mile Swamp, Lower Kangaroo Creek Rd - water over the road.
- Geregarrow Rd - water over the road.
- McPherson's Crossing - water over the road.
- Kungala Rd - water over the road.
- Lilydale Bridge - water over the road.
Roads under advisement:
- School Lane, Lanitza - use caution, water over the road.
The Daily Examiner will keep this list updated throughout the day.