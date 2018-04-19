LISTEN: Milly writes from the heart

SIXTEEN-year-old Milly Deefholts admitted to a few nerves before playing a song about a recent breakup to her friends for the first time.

"It's very personal, I just wrote things that were on my mind," she said.

She needn't have worried. The voice and piano based song, named Realise gained universal praise from her "harshest critics", and last weekend she performed the song as a finalist in the Lismore Young Songwriters Competition.

"It was really inspiring to play it there, it was interesting to see so many people the same age with so much talent. It's really motivational," she said.

The songwriter, who is known in the Clarence Valley, and even across the world via the internet for her work as half of duo Milly and Tash, said that she had written songs for as long as she could remember, a process which had been made easier since she learnt guitar and piano. "Sometimes I come up with some lyrics and add some chords, and other times I find the chord progression," she said.

"With this song I just wrote the first half, and then finished the second half in another chunk."

Milly Deefholts performs her song : Grafton songwriter performs at the Lismore Young Songwriters Festival

While music is a hobby at the moment, Milly said it would be a dream to take music as a career.

"I have a backup plan of course," she laughed. "But if this takes off, well, it'd be amazing."

Milly said that the duo have a new bunch of songs recorded ready to release an EP later in the year, and said that their previous songs they had released on iTunes and Spotify had already gained international attention.

"We've seen streams coming from Germany and The Netherlands," she said. "People have even made fan videos, mouthing the words to our music or even animations, which is... weird but it's pretty funny."