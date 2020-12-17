LISTEN: The song written for our highway opening

Rob Imeson accepts a standing ovation for his song penned for hte opening of the new Pacific Highway redevelopment.

“Take my hand, hear my song. When you’re ready, sing along.”

Rob Imeson’s words rang out across the New Italy hall yesterday, singing his tribute with a specially penned song for the opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade, which was officially opened yesterday.

“I just wanted something that was easy for people to remember … it’s a simple song, it just wrote itself really,” Mr Imeson said.

“I went out onto my veranda one Saturday morning, and I wrote it in about 10 minutes.”

All that needed to be done was to add a bridge.

Fitting, really.

The Road That Will Carry You Home: Local singer/songwriter Rob Imeson plays a song he wrote for the opening of the Pacific Highway at New Italy

“Step by step, day by day. Making inroads, making highways.

“Piece by piece, stone by stone, I am the road that will carry you home.”

Mr Imeson’s song was received with a standing ovation from the crowd of dignitaries and workers, there to pay tribute to the multi-billion dollar and long-awaited project.

And while Mr Imeson said he kept the song about safety, and a little ambiguous, the words still bring memories.

“My uncle’s fiancee passed away – they were just about to get married when he was 30 and she was over from England,” Mr Imeson said.

“She was driving to work one morning, and she died, and he was never the same.

“I didn’t think about it when I wrote it, but as I’ve been performing it I’ve been thinking the whole idea of the road is to be safe.

“I think everyone probably knows someone that’s had something happen … so it’s about safety.”

“Once a thought, once a dream, Now a living thing

Tears and blood, Highs and lows

I am the road that will carry you home.”

The McClymonts entertain the crowd at the official opening of the Pacific Highway upgrade event at New Italy.

Mr Imeson was joined in the musical celebration with a performance by the McClymonts, who opened with some highway inspired singing, before entertaining the audience with a short set of their hits.

It wasn’t the only musical performance of the speeches, with Member for Clarence Chris Gulaptis encouraging everyone to use the highway with a classic tune.

His advice? “Get your motor running, get out on the highway.”